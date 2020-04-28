Barnes & Noble

The closure of the Barnes & Noble bookstore in the Crossroads Mall comes on the heels of speculation that redevelopment of the mall site at 72nd and Dodge Streets is back in the works.

Stores, including Barnes & Noble, Half of Half Name Brand Clothing and Gentleman’s Choice Formal Wear, were told to pack up earlier this month. Barnes & Noble announced its closure over the weekend.

“For 23 years we have loved hosting your book clubs, storytimes, midnight releases and more. Our friends at Barnes & Noble Oakview are still here to serve our beloved community,” a post on the store’s Facebook page said.

A comment from the store on the post said no plans were in place for relocation.

