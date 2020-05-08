Crews continued to search Friday for a man who was in a boat that capsized Thursday night on the Missouri River.
Pottawattamie County sheriff's deputies received a call around 10 p.m. Thursday to investigate a report of a boat that had capsized, Sheriff's Lt. Steve Winchell said. The incident occurred about five miles north of Interstate 680.
Deputies arrived to find that one man had been able to swim to shore. The second man was unaccounted for.
Crews searched for nearly three hours, Winchell said. But drones and helicopters were unable to aid in the search because of the weather.
The Sheriff's Office and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources was using boats and drones Friday to help with the search.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.