Crete man caught with handgun at Omaha's Eppley Airfield

TSA officers at Omaha's Eppley Airfield detected this handgun in a traveler’s carry-on bag on Friday. 

 TSA

Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded 9 mm handgun at a checkpoint at Omaha's Eppley Airfield, the TSA said Saturday. 

The handgun, which belonged to a man from Crete, Nebraska, was detected Friday as it entered a checkpoint X-ray machine. The gun was loaded with 17 bullets.

Omaha Airport Authority police confiscated the gun and detained the gun owner for questioning before allowing him to catch his flight, the TSA said.

According to TSA regulations, passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if the guns are unloaded, properly packaged in a hard-sided case and declared.

Nationwide last year, 4,432 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, the TSA said. Eighty-seven percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded.

People who bring firearms to an airport checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges, the TSA said. Even travelers with concealed firearm permits are not allowed to bring guns onto airplanes in their carry-on bags.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website, tsa.gov.

Notable crime news of 2020

Read about some of the biggest and strangest crime stories in Nebraska and western Iowa.

1 of 11

nsaenz@owh.com, 402-444-1069

twitter.com/nsaenz12345

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started