Creighton University said Wednesday that it has furloughed 190 employees because of the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Creighton said through a press release that most of the affected jobs cannot be performed remotely.

Some employees have seen "a significant lack of work" because of the need to work from home, said the Rev. Daniel Hendrickson, president of Creighton.

Hendrickson also said that the pandemic's financial impact on Creighton through June will be about $10 million. In all, Creighton expects to have to reduce expenses by $35 million. More reductions might be needed, Creighton said, if coming enrollment and residence hall revenues are disappointing. 

Those who are furloughed will retain their seniority with the university, and Creighton will pay both its regular contribution and the furloughed employees' portion of medical insurance premiums, the university said.

Creighton has set up an assistance fund for furloughed workers. In addition, Creighton said, the executive team will take a pay cut — the size wasn't stated. And the university also will not give merit pay increases. Further, Creighton will suspend its contributions to the employee retirement plan as of July 1.

