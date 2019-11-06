Four people were hurt Wednesday evening in a crash near 50th Street and Grand Avenue.

Paramedics were performing CPR on one of the injured. Another was in critical condition, and two others were in serious condition. All were taken to Nebraska Medical Center.

The crash occurred about 5:30 p.m.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Nancy Gaarder

