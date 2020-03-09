A crash has closed access to the westbound Dodge Expressway for those traveling north on Interstate 680.
The crash occurred on the ramp leading from northbound I-680 to westbound Dodge, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
A semitrailer truck has overturned, according to scanner reports.
