Cox Communications is making several changes to support customers who may be affected by the coronavirus.
- The first month of the Connect2Compete package (low-cost Internet for low-income families with K-12 students) will be free for a limited time.
- The company has made a temporary price reduction and speed increase for the starter Internet product to help seniors and college students.
- More than 500 Cox outdoor Wi-Fi hot spots are being added across the Omaha area.
- Residential customers in the company’s Starter, Straight-Up Internet, and Connect2Compete packages will be automatically upgraded to speeds of 50 Mbps.
- Data usage overages are being eliminated for a 60-day period to meet the higher bandwidth demands.
- Cox is supporting the Federal Communications Commission’s Keep America Connected initiative by pledging for the next 60 days to not terminate service to any residential or small business customer who is unable to pay their bills because of disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Cox will also waive any late fees that any residential or small business customer incurs because of their economic circumstances related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Anyone who wishes to speak with Cox about any of these options may reach the company at 402-933-3000.
