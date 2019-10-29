Council Bluffs police have released the identity of the body found wrapped in a sheet on Monday.

Police are seeking the public's help in figuring out what happened to William Josephtong Dut, 35, of the Bluffs. The findings of the autopsy and the cause of death remain under investigation, according to police.

Sgt. Brandon Danielson of the Council Bluffs Police Department said he could not comment on whether the body showed signs of trauma. The department has not yet decided whether to rule Dut’s death a homicide, he said.

“We haven’t gotten to that point yet,” he said. Dut had not been reported missing, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4765 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

Dut's body was found in the area of South Ninth Street and Second Avenue just before 9 a.m. Monday.

