A person's body was found wrapped in a sheet Monday in Council Bluffs.

Just before 9 a.m., Council Bluffs police officers were called to an alley on South Ninth Street between Second and Third Avenues to investigate the discovery of the body.

Police are continuing to investigate what happened.

If anyone has relevant information, they are asked to call the Council Bluffs Police Department at 712-328-4765 or Crime Stoppers at 712-328-7867.

