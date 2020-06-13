A 26-year-old Council Bluffs man died Saturday morning after crashing his motorcycle near 38th and Vinton Streets. 

Omaha police said Joseph Rocha was driving his Harley-Davidson motorcycle eastbound on Vinton Street when he left the roadway to the south. 

Rocha was pronounced dead at the scene by medics with the Omaha Fire Department. The accident occurred about 2:45 a.m.

Notable deaths in 2020

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email