The Council Bluffs Municipal Housing Agency will get nearly $147,000 to help young adults who are at risk of homelessness transition out of foster care.

The money comes from the U.S. Housing and Urban Development's new Foster Youth to Independence Initiative. The Bluffs agency is one of 10 housing authorities to receive the money.

“The first ever edition of this program worked so well that further federal support for the Foster Youth to Independence initiative is on its way,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson said in a press release. “Since we introduced the FYI program less than a year ago, we’ve been able to help a number of young people aging out of foster care to avoid homelessness, and that’s an achievement we can all be proud of.”

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that more than 20,000 young people age out of foster care each year. The National Center for Housing and Child Welfare estimates that approximately 25% of these young people experience homelessness within four years of leaving foster care.

