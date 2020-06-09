Good news for those itching for a little exercise: Council Bluffs will open its city pools for lap swimming only, starting Monday.
Swimming lessons, pool parties and free floats are still prohibited.
But with a reservation — no walk-ins allowed — lap swimmers can use the city’s two pools, Katelman Water Park and Pirate Cove Water Park.
The city will limit how many people can swim, and a number of restrictions will apply. Swimmers must wear masks when entering the facility or in areas where social distancing isn’t possible.
All swimmers will undergo temperature checks — you will not be allowed to enter the pool area with a temperature above 100.4 degrees. Swimmers can reserve time during one of three sessions, starting at 9 a.m.
Find more information at councilbluffs-ia.gov/2163/Pools or call the pool facilities. Katelman can be reached at 712-328-4939 or Pirate Cove at 712-328-4694.
