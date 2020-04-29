We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

That old saying “no shirts, no shoes, no service” now has a coronavirus asterisk at Costco.

Beginning May 4, the grocer will begin requiring customers to wear a mask or some type of face covering to shop there. An exception will be made for children under the age of 2 and those medically unable to wear a mask. The mask must cover the nose and mouth.

Costco said it was adopting the requirement to protect both employees and customers. Costco said people should not let their guard down due to the mask requirement.

"The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing," the company said in its announcement. "Please continue to observe rules regarding appropriate distancing while on Costco premises."

Family Fare similarly announced on its website this week and in an email to customers a policy requiring customers to wear masks. However, if the policy applies in the Omaha area, it hasn't been communicated at the local level. Customers were still shopping without masks this week. A corporate spokesman couldn't be reached for clarification, and local store personnel said they couldn't comment.

“We recognize this change may be difficult for some, but we trust our store guests and associates will do the right thing out of the safety and best interest for all,” wrote Dennis Eidson, interim president and CEO of SpartanNash, in the statement. SpartanNash is the parent company of Family Fare.

No other grocers reached for comment said they planned to require customers to wear masks.

Christina Gayman, a spokeswoman for Hy-Vee, said the company would require masks for customers if local or state governments mandated them. She noted that the Illinois stores will be doing just that. Effective Friday, people in Illinois must wear masks while shopping and at other times in public if they can’t remain 6 feet apart.

A number of grocery stores require employees to wear masks. In addition to Family Fare and Costco, Whole Foods began requiring employees to wear masks on April 13, Baker’s on Saturday and Hy-Vee on Monday.

Fareway provides masks to employees but does not require that they wear them, said spokeswoman Emily Toribio. “We are strongly recommending that our employees wear face masks,” she said, adding that the company also provides plastic face shields to front-line employees. Fareway has posted signs encouraging customers to wear masks.

Public health officials have said masks combined with social distancing are the best way to slow the spread of the virus. Now that Gov. Pete Ricketts has said he will ease some restrictions in the Omaha area effective May 4, local health officials have said masks and physical distancing take on added importance.

“Everyone has a role to play if we are to stop the spread of this disease,” Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said earlier this week. “We are also encouraging everyone to wear a mask when you go out in public. Every bit you can do helps.”