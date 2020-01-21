Gavins Point Dam (copy) (copy)

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday that it would decrease releases from Gavins Point Dam due to worries that the lake behind the dam would drop too low to provide drinking water to communities around it.

The delicate maneuvering over water levels in the Missouri River and its reservoirs continues.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said Tuesday that it would decrease releases from Gavins Point Dam, the lowermost of six massive dams on the upper Missouri River, due to worries that the lake behind the dam would drop too low to provide drinking water to communities around it. That's according to John Remus, chief of the corps' Missouri River Water Management Division.

The corps has been keeping Gavins Point releases much higher than normal because the watershed is waterlogged and the agency wants to make room in the reservoirs for spring runoff.

Runoff into the Missouri River has been responsible for devastating flooding in 2011, 2019 and other years. Some of that runoff came from above the dams, some of it flowed into the river below the dams.

On Wednesday, releases from Gavins Point Dam, located upstream of Sioux City, Iowa, will be set at 27,000 cubic feet per second, a decline of 3,000 cfs, according to the corps. Even at the new, lower level, releases are higher than typically occurs in winter.

The chain of reservoirs on the upper Missouri stretches from the Nebraska border into Montana. Ice on the upper reaches is limiting how much water can be fed downstream into the lake behind Gavins Point Dam, according to the corps. This is a key reason why releases from Gavins Point have to be cut back. Another reason is that tributaries feeding into the lake behind Gavins Point also aren't replenishing the amount of water the corps had been letting out.

Also on Tuesday, the corps said it has released enough water from its reservoirs for the multireservoir system to be low enough to meet its March 1 target for total flood storage space. That's something corps officials had said they weren't sure they could accomplish. However, because of ice in the upper reaches of the reservoir system, the corps hasn't yet been able to fully evacuate excess water from two of the largest reservoirs, located in North Dakota and Montana.

