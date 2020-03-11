News developments, cancellations and postponements Wednesday related to the coronavirus:

The Nebraska Department of Veterans Affairs is limiting who can enter the state’s four veterans homes and is instead shifting to virtual visitation. Access to the veterans homes is limited to workers and medical professionals, the department said Wednesday afternoon.

“Protecting our members’ health and safety is our top priority,” said John Hilgert, director of the department. “We also want to protect the bond they have with their loved ones and ensure they can remain connected."

Residents of veterans homes will use programs like Skype or FaceTime to communicate with loved ones on computers, tablets and other devices. Devices will be made available to residents, and employees will assist with using the programs.

The department has a task force in place that is monitoring the situation and following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.

VNA works to reduce patient, employee exposure

The Visiting Nurses Association is aware that the need for its services could surge in the weeks ahead. If there's an increase in hospitalizations, there will likely be an increase in the number of people needing at-home care after being discharged.

The agency is taking a number of steps to protect its workforce and patients and limit the spread of the virus, including: screening patients for their respiratory conditions and travel history, assessing, on a case-by-case basis, whether nurses need to wear masks, gowns or take other precautions; adding telehealth as an option for communicating with  some patients exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.

“Our staff is a tremendous resource in our community and we are doing everything possible to educate and protect them,” said Judy Riggert, VNA infection prevention specialist.

Ashford campaign: Workers won’t knock on doors

The Ann Ashford campaign said that for the foreseeable future, its workers no longer would knock on doors as they distribute election literature.

Ashford is a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2nd District.

Cancellations, postponements

  • A railroad festival meant to be a Boy Scout merit badge event scheduled for Saturday at the Florence Depot has been canceled.
  • Organizers have postponed a Saturday fundraiser for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Law Enforcement Memorial at Kuck Motorsports. The event is expected to be rescheduled.
  • Outlook Enrichment has canceled an archery event for blind and visually impaired teens that was to be Saturday at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
  • Friday’s closing reception for the “Statewide High School Invitational Exhibition” at the Eisentrager-Howard Gallery at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s School of Art, Art History and Design has been canceled. The exhibition remains open through Friday. Gallery hours are 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. The gallery is on the first floor of Richards Hall.
  • The Omaha Police Department has canceled the Northwest Precinct Citizen’s Academy this year. “Since it’s hard to know what this virus might look like in a month, our command feels it would be best to have it another time,” Lauren Genier, the precinct’s crime prevention specialist tweeted Wednesday afternoon.
  • Tri-Faith Initiative’s luncheon and fundraiser, “Imagine … Gathering to Celebrate Difference,” scheduled for Monday, has been canceled.
  • NET’s Well Beings Mental Health Resource Fair, scheduled for March 19, and Mental Health First Aid Training for March 21, will be rescheduled.

