A railroad festival meant to be a Boy Scout merit badge event scheduled for Saturday at the Florence Depot has been canceled due to concerns over coronavirus.
Motorsports fundraiser postponed
Organizers have postponed a Saturday fundraiser for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Law Enforcement Memorial.
The event, which was to be held at Kuck Motorsports, is expected to be rescheduled.
Archery event for visually impaired teens canceled
Outlook Enrichment has canceled an archery event on Saturday for blind and visually impaired teens. The event was to have been held in the basement of the University of Nebraska Omaha’s gymnasium.
Closing reception for art exhibit canceled
Friday’s closing reception for the “Statewide High School Invitational Exhibition” at the Eisentrager-Howard Gallery at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s School of Art, Art History and Design has been canceled.
The exhibition remains open through Friday. Gallery hours are 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. The gallery is on the first floor of Richards Hall.
Northwest Precinct Citizen's Academy canceled
The Omaha Police Department has canceled the Northwest Precinct Citizen's Academy this year. “Since it's hard to know what this virus might look like in a month, our command feels it would be best to have it another time,” Lauren Genier, the precinct’s crime prevention specialist tweeted Wednesday afternoon.
Passengers from Wuhan, China, at Eppley Airfield on Friday. None have shown symptoms, officials say, but they will be quarantined and observed for 14 days.
A bus driver wears a mask as he is about to transfer passengers from an airplane to a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The passengers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Luggage gets unloaded as passengers get off a plane and onto a bus at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from an airplane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Passengers board a bus from a plane at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Workers prepare for the arrival of passengers at Eppley Airfield on Friday. The travelers are under a 14-day federal quarantine mandated for those returning from the Wuhan, China, area, the site of a coronavirus outbreak.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to Eric Kasowski with the CDC speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
A patch on Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general, as he listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Capt. Dana Hall with the USPHS, speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, the Nebraska National GuardÕs adjutant general listens to others speak at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday, February 06, 2020.
Executive Director, Emergency Management & Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine Shelly Schwedhelm speaks at a press conference about people quarantined for the coronavirus coming from China at the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, 505 S. 45th Street on Thursday.
