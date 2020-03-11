News developments, cancellations and postponements Wednesday related to the coronavirus: 

The Ann Ashford campaign said that for the foreseeable future its workers no longer would knock on doors as they distribute election literature.

Ashford is a Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in the 2nd District.

Railroad festival canceled

A railroad festival meant to be a Boy Scout merit badge event scheduled for Saturday at the Florence Depot has been canceled due to concerns over coronavirus. 

Motorsports fundraiser postponed

Organizers have postponed a Saturday fundraiser for the Lincoln-Lancaster County Law Enforcement Memorial.

The event, which was to be held at Kuck Motorsports, is expected to be rescheduled.

Archery event for visually impaired teens canceled

Outlook Enrichment has canceled an archery event on Saturday for blind and visually impaired teens. The event was to have been held in the basement of the University of Nebraska Omaha’s gymnasium.

Closing reception for art exhibit canceled

Friday’s closing reception for the “Statewide High School Invitational Exhibition” at the Eisentrager-Howard Gallery at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s School of Art, Art History and Design has been canceled.

The exhibition remains open through Friday. Gallery hours are 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. The gallery is on the first floor of Richards Hall.

Northwest Precinct Citizen's Academy canceled

The Omaha Police Department has canceled the Northwest Precinct Citizen's Academy this year. “Since it's hard to know what this virus might look like in a month, our command feels it would be best to have it another time,” Lauren Genier, the precinct’s crime prevention specialist tweeted Wednesday afternoon.

