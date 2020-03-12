-20190303_new_spellbeeKS009.JPGOMA0028250704

Payton Smidt, 12, from DeWitt, Nebraska, a seventh-grader at Tri County Elementary, with her mother, Mandy Smidt, after winning the 2019 Midwest Spelling Bee, sponsored by The World-Herald.

The Omaha World-Herald has canceled the Midwest Spelling Bee scheduled for March 28 in Omaha.

"Although disappointing, we believe that canceling the Bee is the prudent course of action for the safety of everyone involved," the newspaper said in a statement.

Officials are working with The E.W. Scripps Co. to evaluate options for spelling bee contestants.

The PRCA Xtreme Bulls Challenge and Ranch Bronc Riding rodeo scheduled for March 27 and 28 at Pinnacle Bank Arena has been canceled. Tickets will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

All Nebraska Brass Band events and rehearsals have been canceled until at least April 2 due to concerns about COVID-19.

The St. Bernadette Men’s Club March Madness Basketball Tournament, scheduled for March 12-22 at Omaha Gross High School, has been canceled “out of an abundance of caution.” It would have been the 39th annual edition of the tournament, which draws hundreds of youth basketball players.

