Kum & Go and Hy-Vee have begun delivering food and other items from their convenience stores to customers at fuel pumps.

The service will be available at select fuel pumps from at least 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week. People can order items from the convenience store and have them delivered to them at the fuel pump.

Hy-Vee customers are to use the “fuel help” button or a phone number posted at the pump. The transaction can be completed without customers leaving their cars.

Kum & Go customers are to call the store’s main phone number.

The service includes fueling the vehicle.

Walmart adds designated curbside pickup for older residents

Walmart is launching a pickup hour for people most at-risk for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Each day, from 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. at select stores, customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders and those at high risk, will be able to pick up their order curbside at Walmart.

For information, visit Walmart.com/grocery.

Grocery orders may be made through the website or a Walmart app.

U.S. District Court extends hold on legal proceedings

The U.S. District Court for Nebraska extended its hold on most legal proceedings until June 1.

Some exceptions will be allowed. The delays, made necessary by the coronavirus, will not count against the requirement for a speedy trail.

Lincoln mayor: Get tested

The Lincoln area has increased its drive-through testing officials, so local officials are encouraging anyone with symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, to be tested.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department say people who have a fever, cough and sore throat should be tested.

The drive-through tests are free, according to Gaylor Baird. Hospitals in Lincoln can perform more than 110 tests a day.

To participate in the testing, you’ll need a doctor’s order or an order from CHI Health or Bryan Health.

Arts and Humanities grant process being set up

The Nebraska Arts Council and Nebraska Humanities are preparing to disburse grants from federal coronavirus aid.

The two agencies intend to have grant applications in place by the end of April and grants awarded within weeks. They will be doing a webinar to explain the process. For information, monitor the agency’s websites.

Ricketts to host town hall Thursday night

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts will answer questions during a live, one-hour town hall Thursday on Nebraska’s PBS and NPR stations.

The town hall will air at 8:30 p.m.

Along with Ricketts, questions will be answered by Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the College of Public Health at the University of Nebraska Medical Center; and Shelly Schwedhelm, executive director of Emergency Management and Biopreparedness at Nebraska Medicine.

To pose a question, call 800-676-5446 or 402-472-1212 during the show or email your question ahead of time to news@netNebraska.org. Questions can also be submitted via NET’s Facebook pages or via Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #COVID19Nebraska.

AAA offers free roadside assistance to first responders, health care workers

AAA is offering its roadside assistance free to health care workers and first responders in the Omaha and Lincoln metro areas through the end of the month.

The services include towing, tire changes, fuel delivery, battery service, jump starts and lockout assistance.

Call 833-222-3284 to receive the services 24 hours a day, seven days a week.