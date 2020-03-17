Hy-Vee has announced shortened hours to allow employees more time to clean and restock the stores. Beginning Wednesday, stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Convenience stores will operate under normal hours. All dining areas are closed, but carryout will be available. Hy-Vee is shifting to companies like DoorDash for food delivery.
For the time being, Hy-Vee also is suspending its weekly advertising circular because it is unable to guarantee that items in the ad will be in stock, given high demand. Stores will honor this week’s ad if items are in stock.
Bellevue police can’t accept donated food
The Bellevue Police Department on Tuesday tweeted its appreciation but said it couldn’t accept food donations from outside sources. “While all of us at the Bellevue Police Department sincerely appreciate your many kind thoughts and gestures, given the current Covid-19 situation, we cannot, for the time being, accept any food donations from outside sources. Rest assured, this hurts us more than it hurts you!”
Dollar General dedicates first hour to senior citizens
Dollar General has announced that it will set aside the first hour of each shopping day for senior citizens beginning Tuesday.
Seniors are among those most vulnerable to the coronavirus, so the company encourages younger people to shop later in the day.
Additionally, the stores will be closing an hour earlier to allow time to restock and clean.
Families in need can get prepackaged boxes of food from Heartland Hope Mission. The mission has two locations, each with limited hours:
South Omaha, 2021 U St.: Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon.
Millard, 5321 S. 139th Plaza: second Saturday of the month, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; last Wednesday of the month, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
This will be done on a drive-thru basis.
Lake Wanahoo to offer free access
The Lower Platte North Natural Resources District is offering free access to the Lake Wanahoo Recreation Area as an “antidote” to the anxiety, stress and cabin fever that might result from dealing with the coronavirus. Free entry will continue through April 5. The lake is just north of Wahoo off Highway 77/92. Amenities include no-wake boating, fishing, hiking, biking and disc golf.
Call ahead for marriage licenses
The Douglas County clerk is asking that couples make an appointment to get their wedding licenses. They can do so by calling 402-444-6080 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is to create room for social distancing.
Lincoln declares emergency
The City of Lincoln declared a state of emergency Monday. It implemented a telework program for workers, is closing senior centers Wednesday and is making plans to get meals to the most frail elderly people. The city is working to boost online services for residents so they don’t have to come to City Hall, and it is asking Lincoln Electric System customers to contact LES if they anticipate having difficulty paying bills. Like Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha and the Omaha Public Power District, LES is suspending disconnections.
Make appointment for Iowa driver’s license
The Iowa Department of Transportation is asking that people make appointments for driver’s licenses and other forms of identification. This will minimize the amount of time in line. Additionally, if lobbies get crowded, people may be asked to wait in the cars. For information, call 515-244-8725 or check the department’s website.
By Betsie Freeman and Kevin Coffey
World-Herald staff writers
Closures
The Millard office of the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, 5730 S. 144th St., is closed to walk-in traffic. Other DMV offices will remain open.
Pottawattamie County is suspending its passport services for the time being.
The Pottawattamie County Courthouse has closed to the public indefinitely. In a statement Tuesday evening, county officials said essential services will continue, such as the 911 call center, emergency management, the jail and other offices. Regular county functions will continue via email, online, by special appointment, postal mail or telephone. For information, visit the county’s website. The county’s COVID-19 hotline numbers are: 712-890-5368 or 712-890-5369.
The City of Papillion has closed Sump Memorial Library and Papillion Landing Community Recreation Center and Field House.
The Papillion Police and Fire Departments are closed to nonessential personnel, including visitors and family. For more information, see papillion.org/coronavirus.
Fonner Park is closing the live thoroughbred racing season until further notice.
The Ian Nicolson Audubon Center at Rowe Sanctuary, trails and adjacent outdoor areas are closing indefinitely. The live camera remains operational, however. It can be accessed by Googling the keywords live cam and Audubon Rowe.
Nebraska Public Power District is suspending walk-in traffic to its 10 service centers: Aurora, Chadron, Kearney, Norfolk, McCook, Ogallala, O’Neill, Plattsmouth, Scottsbluff and York.
A woman exits the St. Thomas Aquinas Church at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on Tuesday. Although masses are canceled because of coronavirus concerns, people are still welcome to come in and pray if they feel inclined to do so.
Bourbon general manager Aaron Galvan puts up a sign to encourage people on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Lincoln. "Someone will probably think this is dumb but it is just meant to be positive," Galvan said.
Douglas County District Judge Horacio Wheelock "appears" in his courtroom using Skype on Tuesday. He recently traveled in Europe and, though he has no symptoms of coronavirus disease, is under a 14-day self-quarantine as a precaution, as recommended by health officials.
A group of co-workers has lunch in a room by themselves at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Gary Hylen, of Omaha, eats a plate of corned beef and cabbage at the Brazen Head Irish Pub in Omaha on St. Patrick's Day, Tuesday, March 17, 2020. The restaurant and bar was having to turn people away from the dining rooms after Gov. Pete Ricketts called for public gatherings to be limited to 10 or fewer people on Monday to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Dodge Street looking west in Omaha on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Schools in the area have closed indefinitely and many businesses are encouraging employees to work from home to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Classes have been canceled March 16-20, extending spring break by a week for the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Classes are expected to move to an online format starting March 30, to help slow the spread of coronavirus.
Workers prepare meals to be distributed at Westside Middle School on Monday. The meals were meant to replace the food that kids would be getting at schools if they were not closed because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Kristen Lightfoot leaves Gilder Elementary School on Monday morning after meeting with Principal Cassie Schmidt, who is in the doorway. Lightfoot, a first grade teacher at Gilder, picked up packets of printed lessons for her own two children, Jack, a fourth grader, and Allie, a first grader.
Nebraska Governor Pete Rickets holds a press conference with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center right, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin, far right, addressing COVID-19 on Monday, March 16, 2020, in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.
Barrett's Barleycorn located at 4322 Leavenworth St, which normally has a big St. Patrick's Day celebration, announced it was closing the day before the holiday due to fears about the coronavirus on Monday.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts, left, holds a press conference Monday addressing COVID-19 with the Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, center, and Nebraska Department of Labor Commissioner John Albin.
Paper shamrocks are put in a window near 45th and Hickory Streets on Monday. The social media idea is for kids stuck at home because of the coronavirus can go through the neighborhood and count shamrocks in windows on St. Patrick's Day.
The Auburn fan section got creative in their state championship with Ogallala during the Nebraska state basketball tournament. Crowds were limited to staff and immediate family due to fears of the coronavirus.
Tammy Hancock and Jaxson, left and Griffin, right, check with Wahoo administrator Marc Kaminski to see if they are the list to attend the first day of the boys Nebraska state high school basketball tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Thursday.
A local woman with coronavirus disease was brought to the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus Friday night to be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. She was transferred in an isolation in an ambulance.
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.