Hy-Vee has announced shortened hours to allow employees more time to clean and restock the stores. Beginning Wednesday, stores will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Convenience stores will operate under normal hours. All dining areas are closed, but carryout will be available. Hy-Vee is shifting to companies like DoorDash for food delivery.

For the time being, Hy-Vee also is suspending its weekly advertising circular because it is unable to guarantee that items in the ad will be in stock, given high demand. Stores will honor this week’s ad if items are in stock.

Bellevue police can’t accept donated food

The Bellevue Police Department on Tuesday tweeted its appreciation but said it couldn’t accept food donations from outside sources. “While all of us at the Bellevue Police Department sincerely appreciate your many kind thoughts and gestures, given the current Covid-19 situation, we cannot, for the time being, accept any food donations from outside sources. Rest assured, this hurts us more than it hurts you!”

Dollar General dedicates first hour to senior citizens

Dollar General has announced that it will set aside the first hour of each shopping day for senior citizens beginning Tuesday.

Seniors are among those most vulnerable to the coronavirus, so the company encourages younger people to shop later in the day.

Additionally, the stores will be closing an hour earlier to allow time to restock and clean.

Food pantry to provide prepackaged boxes

Families in need can get prepackaged boxes of food from Heartland Hope Mission. The mission has two locations, each with limited hours:

South Omaha, 2021 U St.: Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; Saturdays, 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Millard, 5321 S. 139th Plaza: second Saturday of the month, 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.; last Wednesday of the month, 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

This will be done on a drive-thru basis.

Lake Wanahoo to offer free access

The Lower Platte North Natural Resources District is offering free access to the Lake Wanahoo Recreation Area as an “antidote” to the anxiety, stress and cabin fever that might result from dealing with the coronavirus. Free entry will continue through April 5. The lake is just north of Wahoo off Highway 77/92. Amenities include no-wake boating, fishing, hiking, biking and disc golf.

Call ahead for marriage licenses

The Douglas County clerk is asking that couples make an appointment to get their wedding licenses. They can do so by calling 402-444-6080 between 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. This is to create room for social distancing.

Lincoln declares emergency

The City of Lincoln declared a state of emergency Monday. It implemented a telework program for workers, is closing senior centers Wednesday and is making plans to get meals to the most frail elderly people. The city is working to boost online services for residents so they don’t have to come to City Hall, and it is asking Lincoln Electric System customers to contact LES if they anticipate having difficulty paying bills. Like Metropolitan Utilities District in Omaha and the Omaha Public Power District, LES is suspending disconnections.

Make appointment for Iowa driver’s license

The Iowa Department of Transportation is asking that people make appointments for driver’s licenses and other forms of identification. This will minimize the amount of time in line. Additionally, if lobbies get crowded, people may be asked to wait in the cars. For information, call 515-244-8725 or check the department’s website.

Closures