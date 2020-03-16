The flu is still circulating in the Omaha metro area, so it is reasonable for doctors to test for that before testing for COVID-19, Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said.

The county has had more than 6,400 cases of flu, she said. Two children and nine adults have died from it, she said.

"Influenza is still serious, and it's still going on in our community," Pour said in a press conference Sunday evening. She noted that the symptoms of the flu and COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, are similar.

Omaha closes tennis courts, other rec areas

The following recreational areas have been closed, Mayor Jean Stothert said: the Hanscom Park Tennis Center, Hummel Nature Center, Koch Family Tennis Center, Motto McLean Ice Arena, and Harry Koch Trap and Skeet Range. Indoor pools at the community centers will also be closed.

All of Omaha's libraries and community centers are closed and will be deep cleaned this week.

So far, there is no change in the summer camp schedules at Hummel, Hanscom, Zorinsky and Adams Parks. Those camps are in June and July.

Seniors should call Meals on Wheels

Stothert said the decision to close community centers was influenced by the fact that so many senior citizens use the facilities. They are at the greatest risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.

But this closure means that hot meals will no longer be available for seniors at the Florence, Camelot, Adams and Montclair Community Centers. The meals are provided through the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging. The Mayor's Office said seniors should contact Meals on Wheels about home meal deliveries.

Douglas County clerk seeks to limit visits to his office

Douglas County Clerk Daniel Esch asked for the public's help in limiting in-person visits to his office.

"My goal is to limit all in-person visits ... except for marriage license applicants," he said Sunday. He asked that the public conduct their business online and that couples getting married do as much as possible online.

People getting married should complete the marriage license online before coming into the office. Additionally, if you know when you will be coming into the office, you can email the completed form and tell the Clerk's Office your intended arrival time. Email: marriage@douglascounty-ne.gov. You will need proper identification and payment. Expect to do social distancing. You are asked to not bring any guests for the license application. If you are getting married in the courthouse, your guests will be asked not to use the clerk's lobby as a waiting room.

Open Door Mission barring volunteers but needs donations

The Open Door Mission will not be allowing outside events, classes, individuals or groups to volunteer until further notice. Professional volunteers will continue to serve in the Free Health and Healing Clinic.

Every dollar donated to Open Door through March 31 will be matched, President Candace Gregory said.

The mission is in urgent need of sanitizer, wipes, facial tissues, Lysol and similar supplies, she said.

Philanthropic community studying needs in Omaha area

Omaha's philanthropic community is studying how it can provide the most help to those in need.

Stothert said the philanthropic community "is very engaged" in looking at issues like food, rent and mortgages and other financial struggles people will face when they lose income.

For the time being, donations are being funneled through the Omaha Community Foundation.

"Anybody can go online right now and donate to that fund," Stothert said.

Plans are underway to create a specific fund to tackle these issues, she said.

Plans for feeding kids are in the works

For some kids in low-income homes, the only hot meal they have is at school, so the closure of local schools raises serious issues of food security.

Information about how to help those kids is expected to be forthcoming.

Stothert said the Omaha Public Schools is making plans to provide food to children, perhaps through home deliver or some sort of backpack program.

Douglas County Commissioner Chris Rodgers said that the North Omaha community has become engaged and that neighborhood networks will be integral to addressing the issue.

"There has been a conversation out north about how to address those vulnerable populations," he said.

The latest images from the coronavirus response around the world