Assistance League closes thrift store
The Assistance League of Omaha is suspending operation of its thrift store at 3569 Leavenworth St.
The thrift store supports the League’s community outreach, which includes helping schoolchildren, literacy, women in recovery and assault survivors.
The League asked people to hang on to their donations.
“We will need them when we reopen,” they said in an email to supporters.
Nebraska Public Services Commission to hold virtual meetings
Beginning with the Nerbraska Public Services Commission’s meeting on Tuesday, the public will be able to attend meetings via telephone.
Information on how the public will be able to participate will be posted on meeting agendas. Commission agendas are posted to the PSC website calendar by 10 a.m. the day before a meeting.
more tips for managing stress
The coronavirus has brought sudden, major changes to our lives and an uncertain future.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services offered these suggestions for managing stress:
- Turn to reliable sources for information and be wary of rumors and questionable information on social media.
- Seek information on practical steps you can take to prepare. Take a break from news about things you can’t control.
- Keep connected, use social networks to maintain a sense of normalcy.
- Take care of yourself, exercise, sleep and eat well.
- Be mindful of assumptions about others. Not everyone who coughs or has a fever has coronavirus. Anyone can get it.
registration for swim lessons delayed
The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has delayed registration for summer swim lessons from Monday to April 20 at 9 a.m.
Omaha Recreational Swim League registration will be April 21 at 9 a.m.
St. Patrick’s Day drunk driving arrests drop
The Nebraska State Patrol picked up four drunk drivers Tuesday night during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.
That was the fewest arrests in at least 15 years, according to the patrol. Over the past 10 years, the State Patrol has averaged about 16 DUI arrests on St. Patrick’s Day.
Fundraiser for CUES moves to online
The Gathering, a fundraiser for Christian Urban Education Services, has been moved to an online format and been renamed the Un-Gathering due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
Auction bidding will open at 8 a.m. Monday and continue until 8 p.m. March 28.
Lancaster County Jail suspends all visits
The Lancaster County Department of Corrections has suspended all visits indefinitely. Video and professional visits will be canceled. Inmates will be allowed two free phone calls per week during the suspension.
If professional visitors have an emergency and need to visit in person, the department asked that they contact Brenda Fisher, programs director, in advance to discuss the nature of the emergency.
In exceptional cases, an accommodation may be arranged. Any professional who is granted an emergency in-person visit may be screened medically prior to visiting with an inmate, the department said.
Also beginning Friday, the Lancaster County Jail’s Public Lobby will close. Anyone who comes to the facility to deposit money on an inmate account, or conduct other business, will need to utilize the Release Lobby until further notice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.