Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the College of Public Health at UNMC.

A Science Café scheduled for next week will focus on the novel coronavirus, but because big groups still aren't supposed to gather, the session will be presented via the Internet.

Dr. Ali Khan, dean of the University of Nebraska Medical Center's College of Public Health, will address the issue at 10 a.m. April 21.

To continue social distancing, this Science Café will be offered via Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/ScienceCafeNE/

Khan’s career has focused on health security, global health and emerging infectious diseases. He completed a 23-year career as a senior director at the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which he joined as a disease detective. At the CDC, Khan led and responded to numerous high-profile domestic and international public health emergencies. He also is a former assistant surgeon general with the U.S. Public Health Service.

Khan is the author of "The Next Pandemic: On the Front Lines Against Humankind’s Gravest Dangers."

