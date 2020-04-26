We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Dr. Ali Khan says it’s time to put to rest the idea that coronavirus is no more deadly than the flu.

For as bad the coronavirus outbreak has been, Khan, a leading infectious disease expert, said the numbers could get “very ugly” if the virus were ever to spread as widely as the flu.

The flu versus the coronavirus argument is still bouncing around based on the simplistic comparison of the death toll between the two viruses.

In the coming days across the United States, the number of people who have died from COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus, will pass the annual toll from 2018 and 2017 from the flu and pneumonia.

In Nebraska, that has already happened as COVID-19 deaths last week passed Nebraska’s official count of deaths from this flu season.

But a deeper look into the infection numbers shows the coronavirus threat is far worse than the flu.

Nationally, the recent toll is high enough to consider COVID-19 as the country’s leading cause of death through this peak period — higher than what the United States typically would lose to heart disease or cancer.

In Nebraska, flu and coronavirus figures are incomplete in their own ways. But according to the official, though underestimated, numbers, Nebraska lost three people to influenza every two weeks on average through the latest flu season.

The state has lost 14 people to COVID-19 every two weeks, on average, going back to early March.

Khan tweeted last week that he hopes to put to rest debate over how deadly the coronavirus is compared with the flu, car crashes or other causes of death.

In an interview with The World-Herald, Khan said it’s important to look beyond the total numbers of people dying from flu and coronavirus. When you do, you see something “very ugly when COVID is involved,” said Khan, an epidemiologist with the University of Nebraska Medical Center and dean of the College of Public Health.

Annually, the flu is estimated to kill anywhere from 24,000 to 62,000 people in the U.S., Khan said. But it infects anywhere from 30 million to 56 million people.

Officially, the novel coronavirus had infected just over 900,000 people in the United States as of Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

Even if a few million more people are asymptomatic or untested and uncounted, the numbers are roughly tenfold less than those infected with the flu, Khan said.

While projections estimate that U.S. fatalities from coronavirus could reach 60,000, Khan said it’s easy to see how that number could grow to 200,000.

Khan acknowledged a paradox in public health: People can take the correct steps to limit a public health problem but still question why they had to do it when those steps work.

He commended people for stepping up and staying home.

“We’ve saved a whole lot of lives, but it’s hard to show the lives we’ve saved.”

Dr. Anne O’Keefe, senior epidemiologist with the Douglas County Health Department, agreed: “People don’t see what we’re trying to prevent because we’re preventing it.”

Even though O’Keefe commended the local response — “locally we are doing well right now” — she said a risk remains that cases will keep going up. She cited the outbreaks connected to meat processing plants in communities around Nebraska.

O’Keefe said people also need to understand: “We have zero population immunity to this.”

“It’s incredibly easy to catch it from somebody because you probably don’t have any immunity,” she said.

Dr. Robert Penn, medical director of infection and prevention for Methodist Hospital, said the seasonal flu outbreak each year is always unpredictable, and the 2009 H1N1 flu outbreak raised alarms at the time but turned out to be not quite so severe.

Over his 39-year career, Penn could compare the coronavirus pandemic only to the emergence of HIV and AIDS. Even so, he said, “This is much more unsettling.”