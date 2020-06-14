Confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 92 on Sunday in Nebraska, to a total of 16,725. 

No new deaths were reported, and deaths in the state total 216, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Douglas County on Sunday reported 65 new cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

That brings the total number of known cases in Douglas County to 5,780. Of those, 119 are hospitalized and 31 are on ventilators.

County health officials say 1,818 residents have recovered from the disease.

According to the county's most recent hospital survey, 72% of hospital beds were occupied. No new deaths were reported Sunday in the county. Deaths in Douglas County total 58.

Douglas County reports that the percent of people testing positive last week was 10.6%, down from a high of 23.4% in early May. Similar statewide figures are not readily available from DHHS.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County area's total cases stood at 1,472 on Sunday, after 8 more positive results were returned. The number of deaths in the county remained at 10.

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

