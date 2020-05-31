Douglas County’s number of coronavirus cases reached 4,300, the county reported Sunday, but there were no additional deaths.

The number of cases increased by 127, or 3%, over the 4,173 reported by the county Friday.

Statewide, 14,101 cases and 170 deaths were reported as of Sunday. The state reported that 103,813 people have been tested and in 89,564 instances — 86% — the disease wasn’t detected.

The Douglas County Health Department said that in metro-area hospitals, 159 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19.

Well under half of the 376 ventilators available to area hospitals were in use, and only about one-third of those in use were for COVID-19 patients.

