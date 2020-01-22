What do you get when soft, slushy snow falls on top of hardened ice on Omaha's side streets?
A real mess.
Some Omaha drivers found that out the hard way Wednesday when another 1 to 2 inches of snow fell, causing area schools to cancel classes for the second time in a week. A rain-snow mix was expected to move in later.
Wednesday morning, Austin Rowser, Omaha's street maintenance engineer, said crews are "staying busy keeping the major streets clear." Clearing the streets will be a continuing effort all day, he said, and city plows were focusing on the main thoroughfares and secondary streets.
By noon Wednesday, the city's fleet of contractors had headed out to plow residential streets. Those contractors — 22 companies with about 175 trucks — aren't sent out until about 2 inches of snow have fallen, Rowser said.
The city also sent plows into residential neighborhoods after Friday's snow, he said.
But complaints about the conditions of side streets started rolling in early Wednesday. (Along with a few pointed comments on social media that snow in January isn't all that unexpected or dire.)
"I live on a hill, every direction in my neighborhood is a hill, and they are all full of ice. This was before all the stuff we are getting right now on (Wednesday)," one Orchard Hill resident off 42nd Street and Military Avenue wrote on OmahaHotline.com. The website is a spot where people can report problems with snow removal or potholes.
About two dozen new reports were made by 1 p.m. Wednesday on the site related to snowy sidewalks or streets.
Another resident reported that it was difficult to drive into or out of the Kingswood subdivision, near 139th Street and West Center Road. Another person who lives in a neighborhood just southwest of Alice Buffett Magnet Middle School in northwest Omaha asked for more attention from the city.
Main highways and streets weren't immune, either: several drivers had spun out on the side of Interstate 680 near Blondo Street, and drivers had to dig their cars out.
Before 2016, side streets weren't typically plowed until 4 inches had fallen, but a survey showed residents wanted snow cleared from side streets faster.
After last Friday's snowfall, sub-freezing temperatures and hard-packed snow combined to turn some neighborhood streets icy. While temperatures started rising Tuesday night, Wednesday brought more snow, and another 1-3 inches is possible Thursday into Friday.
The City of Omaha plows most residential streets with private contractors, not the city crews who tackle main roads. Other smaller and midsize cities, such as Kansas City, Des Moines and Lincoln, primarily use city plows for all streets.
Omaha officials have said people expect clear streets, and they get to them faster with contractors’ help.
"If we were doing it ourselves, it would be days before we got to them," Rowser said.
Those contractors will lay down salt and de-icing chemicals, he said, but it may take time to penetrate the ice and snowpack.
"We don't guarantee you're going to see clean pavement," he said.
What's the condition of your neighborhood streets? Contact World-Herald reporter Erin Duffy at 402-444-1210 or eduffy@owh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.