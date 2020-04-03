The combination of freezing rain, sleet and snow that fell Thursday night into Friday made Omahans' morning commute — for those who still are commuting, anyway — a little messy.
About a tenth of an inch of liquid fell overnight, said Cathy Zapotocny, a Valley-based National Weather Service meteorologist.
Roads were covered with a thin layer of a snow-sleet mixture. It was easy to slide at intersections, and driving up hills from a dead stop took a little effort.
Soil temperatures have been mostly in the 40s and 50s, Zapotocny said. The snow and sleet wasn't sticking to the grass in many areas.
The main front had moved through before 7 a.m., she said, but the Omaha area still could see some flurries throughout the morning. Friday's high is expected to be around 40.
Friday night's lows should be in the low 20s. Saturday's highs are expected to be around 50, Zapotocny said, and the high Sunday should be back up to 60.
The area will warm up again early next week, she said, with highs in the 70s.
