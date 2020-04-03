April snow 2020

Friday morning traffic makes its way down Leavenworth Street, looking west from Saddle Creek Road. Frozen rain, sleet and snow slowed the few commuters who still were commuting.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

The combination of freezing rain, sleet and snow that fell Thursday night into Friday made Omahans' morning commute — for those who still are commuting, anyway — a little messy.

About a tenth of an inch of liquid fell overnight, said Cathy Zapotocny, a Valley-based National Weather Service meteorologist.

Roads were covered with a thin layer of a snow-sleet mixture. It was easy to slide at intersections, and driving up hills from a dead stop took a little effort.

Flowers in the snow in April 2020

The daffodils were drooping Friday after a combination of frozen rain, sleet and snow fell overnight. These flowers are near 44th and Poppleton Streets.

Soil temperatures have been mostly in the 40s and 50s, Zapotocny said. The snow and sleet wasn't sticking to the grass in many areas.

The main front had moved through before 7 a.m., she said, but the Omaha area still could see some flurries throughout the morning. Friday's high is expected to be around 40.

Friday night's lows should be in the low 20s. Saturday's highs are expected to be around 50, Zapotocny said, and the high Sunday should be back up to 60.

The area will warm up again early next week, she said, with highs in the 70s.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

