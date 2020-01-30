For one night of the year, Papillion-La Vista High School's gym fills with colors that show support for families and friends coping with cancer.
Color of Hope raises funds for cancer research in Nebraska. Friday's event will include a T-shirt sale at the varsity girls and boys basketball games between Papillion-La Vista and Gretna.
Michelle Mathison, a Papillion-La Vista High School teacher and the founder of Color of Hope, has raised over $90,000 for the American Cancer Society.
"I didn't plan on this being a 13-year endeavor," Mathison said. "Every year, there seems to be somebody that really needs the support."
The fundraiser has become a way for people to help when they feel helpless, a way for the loved ones of people with cancer to show their support, Mathison said.
After Mathison's mother was diagnosed with colon cancer, Mathison thought of changing a Pink Out game into one that represents all types of cancers. Mathison said the different types of cancers are represented by 26 different colors.
"It lets people buy a shirt that represents the different cancers that maybe their family members or friends are battling," Mathison said.
Makenzi Zikas, a senior at Iowa State University, said she still remembers the gold-colored ribbons that represented her brother's bone cancer. Makenzi's brother, Nolan, was diagnosed with bone cancer during his freshman year at Papillion-La Vista High. Makenzi said Color of Hope helped her family through the ordeal.
"Color of Hope gave my family a way to know that the school and the community were supporting us while my brother was going through a really hard time," Makenzi said.
Makenzi, who is a year younger than Nolan, helped with Color of Hope as a member of the dance team. She said she was grateful to have been a part of something that meant so much to her brother.
"It gave him a way to know that he was still considered everyone's friend and a part of the community," Makenzi said. "Color of Hope gave him a glimpse of hope and that everyone was fighting the battle with him."
Makenzi said her brother has been cancer-free for three years and recently graduated with a bachelor's degree from Concordia University in Seward. He now works at H&H Kia in Omaha and plays golf in his free time.
The T-shirts, which cost $10 each, will be on sale at the games in the school's north gym from 5:30 p.m. until the end of the boys basketball game.
