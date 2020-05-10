The occupational therapy honor society at the College of St. Mary had been planning to sell T-shirts to raise money for their own group.
But when they met over Zoom, they decided to shift their focus.
“It’s so much more beneficial and helpful to have a cause that everybody in Omaha could get behind,’’ President Caitlyn Harris said. “It’s so important to help them during this time.’’
Pi Theta Epsilon decided to sell T-shirts that say “Alone Together.’’ Proceeds are being used to buy gift cards from local businesses and restaurants to give to health care workers.
Harris, who just received her degree in rehabilitative science and will finish up her master’s in occupational therapy next year, designed the shirts. She said the group loved the idea that they could help two groups of people at the same time.
They set an original goal of selling 50 shirts, which would raise more than $250, enough to give 25 health care workers a $10 gift card.
Instead, in their first campaign, they sold 164 shirts and raised $1,187, which includes some donations. They have started a second campaign to raise even more money. That campaign will end June 1.
They have been ecstatic about the response.
“This is a cause people can get behind,’’ Harris said. “Even though they can’t go to the hospital and say ‘Thank you,’ this is a way they can show their support.’’
A bottle of Purell sits on a kitchen countertop as UNMC med student Nate Mattison works on his laptop. Mattison is one of a handful of UNMC students who have stepped up fill various nonprofit needs. Mattison has signed up to be a Big Brother and is currently waiting to be paired up.
Ann Kane and her family are producing masks. Everyone has a job.
ANDY KANE
Ann Kane and her family have made around 200 masks.
ANN KANE
UNMC med student Nate Mattison works on his laptop at his apartment near downtown Omaha.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
Mattison is one of a handful of UNMC students who have stepped up to fill the needs of various nonprofits.
Matt Van Zante prints parts for face shields in his basement.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A 3D printer prints parts for face shields.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Van Zante is among a group making face shields for personal protective equipment for medical personnel.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Van Zante shows off one of the finished face shields he helped make.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Matt Van Zante shows off a finished face shield.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A 3D printer prints parts for face shields in Matt Van Zante's basement.
