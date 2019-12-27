People trudged out of the fire-wracked building at Ernie Chambers Court with their salvageable possessions Friday, as workers tossed waterlogged drywall out apartment windows and scrambled to make part of the edifice habitable again.

Wearing a hard hat and carrying a kitchen chair, Diamonique Franklin said most of her furniture and all of her clothes were ruined by water. She lived in a second-floor apartment below the worst part of the Dec. 20 fire.

"It's really wet in there," Franklin said.

She's been staying with her mother since the fire, which injured no one but displaced 33 people from 18 apartments. The Omaha Housing Authority has been helping the people find new places to stay at least temporarily while the building, one of four in the historic Chambers Court complex, is out of commission.

People might be able to move back into the least-damaged part of the building within weeks, if plumbing and electrical service can be restored and the building can be made safe.

But it may be months before long-term repairs even begin on the fire-damaged part of the structure.

Franklin's father, Michael Franklin, was helping her move Friday. She has been staying with her mother since the fire.

Diamonique Franklin said the Omaha Housing Authority had been helping her find an apartment, and that she had decent options that would be good locations for getting to her work as a certified nursing assistant.

"OHA's been pretty helpful in getting stuff done and trying to place us," said Franklin, who had lived at Chambers Court for about one year.

Rene Gunn, retired from the Omaha Public Schools' transportation department, has lived for 12 years at Chambers Court. Her sons were helping her move out Friday. Her apartment was in the building where the fire happened. It got a little smoky, but was undamaged, she said.

Gunn, 67, has been staying in a hotel. The American Red Cross and Douglas County Emergency Management had offered residents gift cards with enough funds to cover several nights in a hotel and provisions such as clothes, food and fuel for vehicles.

Gunn is applying for senior housing; she'd love to live in the new Highlander development in north Omaha. She'll live somewhere temporarily until senior housing becomes available.

She's sad to have to leave Chambers Court, especially so suddenly. She liked living there, enjoyed her apartment and her neighbors. Being displaced "was just overwhelming for me," Gunn said. "I've never been in a situation like this, where I felt homeless."

She said the OHA staff has done a good job helping the people who were displaced by the fire.

"I have to give it to them; they've been super," Gunn said.

20191228_new_chamberscourtBJS04

Cleanup continued at the Ernie Chambers Court apartments on Friday.

Chambers Court consists of several three-story brick apartment buildings with tile roofs between 16th and 18th Streets, north of Grace Street in north Omaha.

The individual buildings have names, dating back to their construction as luxury apartments in the early 1900s. It was The Majestic that was damaged in the fire. The complex is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The apartments, formerly known as Strehlow Terrace, had fallen into disrepair and disrepute before the Omaha Housing Authority saved them and spent $8.1 million to renovate them, reopening them in 2006 with a new name, after Nebraska's best known state legislator of modern times, Sen. Ernie Chambers of north Omaha.

Work done during the renovation appears to have protected The Majestic from further damage and may have even saved lives. A firewall installed during the renovations kept the fire from spreading from the east end of the building into the other apartments, said Joanie Poore, CEO of the housing authority.

Looking up at the east end of the building Friday, one could see blue sky through soot-blackened window shards, charred timber and jumbled chunks of broken red tile.

cm-chambersCourt001

A fire broke out at the Ernie Chambers Court apartment complex on Dec. 20, displacing 33 people from 18 apartments.

The agency and contractors have been working to secure The Majestic as much as possible to prevent further damage from impending winter weather, while also trying to restore utilities to the least-damaged section.

Poore said she was hopeful that 10 apartments would be able to be re-occupied fairly soon. She also said she is optimistic that the agency will be able to restore the historic structure; there's been no talk of demolishing it.

But she wouldn't hazard a guess when the repairs will all be made and the building fully occupied again.

It will likely take months just to get the work planned and bid out for a full renovation.

"I won't know what that whole timeline is until after winter," she said.

Meanwhile, outside the apartments, Gunn and a son packed her possessions into her car. She sighed, then turned to head back in for more, stressed, but also relieved that it wasn't worse.

The Fire Department has said the blaze was caused by children playing with fire, and several children and older people lived in the building, but there was no loss of life.

"This is quite an ordeal," Gunn said. "Starting over can be hard. But I'm not going to harp on it. It's just material things."

chris.burbach@owh.com

twitter.com/CHRISBURBACH

