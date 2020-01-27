Neighborhood associations in Omaha can apply for city grants of up to $5,000 for projects that “strengthen the quality of life, impact the neighborhood environment and help prevent crime,” the City of Omaha announced Monday.
The city will give a total of $75,000 to support the projects. Previous grants have supported community gardens, public art installations, block parties and citizen patrol equipment, according to a press release from Mayor Jean Stothert’s office.
The deadline to apply for a grant on the mayor’s website is March 23. Recipients will be announced in May.
“These grants give neighbors the opportunity to create and implement community projects, and we see the results of our investment every day all over Omaha,” Stothert said in a statement. “We all have the same goal, to make Omaha an extraordinary city.”
Eligible organizations are those that are registered and listed in the city’s Neighborhood Directory.
Applications will be reviewed by a committee of representatives of One Omaha, the Omaha Police Department, Keep Omaha Beautiful, the Planning and Public Works Departments and the mayor’s grants team. Stothert will approve the awards.
This is the seventh year the grants have been offered. The city said it has awarded more than $400,000 in grants over the past five years.
