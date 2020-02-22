...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA, NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, AND
SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING AREAS, IN EAST
CENTRAL NEBRASKA, DODGE, DOUGLAS, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND
WASHINGTON. IN NORTHEAST NEBRASKA, CUMING. IN SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA, CASS.
* THROUGH MONDAY MORNING
* WARM TEMPERATURES THROUGH THIS WEEKEND COULD LEAD TO ICE
MOVEMENT ALONG THE PLATTE AND ELKHORN RIVERS. AT LAST REPORT,
THE HIGHEST CONCENTRATION OF ICE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER WAS FROM
THE RAILROAD BRIDGE NEAR FREMONT TO COUNTY ROAD 11 JUST
DOWNSTREAM OF NORTH BEND. IN ADDITION, A SIGNIFICANT AMOUNT OF
ICE REMAINS ALONG THE ELKHORN RIVER NEAR SCRIBNER. RESIDENTS
NEAR AND DOWNSTREAM OF THESE AREAS SHOULD REMAIN ALERT TO
POSSIBLE ICE JAM FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD WATCH MEANS THERE IS A POTENTIAL FOR FLOODING BASED ON
CURRENT FORECASTS.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE ALERT FOR POSSIBLE
FLOOD WARNINGS. THOSE LIVING IN AREAS PRONE TO FLOODING SHOULD BE
PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLOODING DEVELOP.
People gather at Lynch Park on Saturday to support local skaters who are urging the city to not take down the skateboard ramps there.
Homemade skateboard ramps at Lynch Park in South Omaha fail to meet city requirements and will soon tumble.
Area residents built the ramps in the winter of 2018.
But Omaha Parks Director Brook Bench said the ramps were installed illegally and without the city’s knowledge. The city is planning to take out the ramps.
On Friday, Bench said he was unsure when the city planned to remove the equipment.
He described the ramps as homemade and said whoever installed them bolted them to a tennis court at the park, damaging the court in the process. The ramps are dangerous, not up to code and are a liability for the city, Bench said.
“There’s a reason we have professional (builders) who do our playgrounds and equipment,” he said.
Brenton Gomez, 32, was one of the community members who helped build the ramps. He confirmed that he and others involved in the project didn’t contact city officials about the ramps.
Gomez said they didn’t tell the city because they were afraid that the ramps would be removed. He said local skaters who have regularly used the space were planning to ask the city after they formed a nonprofit that would be called the Nebraska Public Skateparks Council.
The city would be liable if someone were to be injured on one of the ramps, Michelle Peters, a deputy city attorney, said in a statement.
Gomez said that he is not familiar with the city code but that the ramps were built safely because some of the people involved have built ramps before.
Omaha has three parks with city-approved ramps and skate park features: Roberts Park north of 78th and Cass Streets, Seymour Smith Park near 72nd and Harrison Streets, and Ta-Ha-Zouka Park in Elkhorn.
But the parks are too far away for the kids who live in South Omaha, said Devin Moreno, 21.
“I hope the city realizes that there are not very many outlets to do this kind of activity, and I hope they are very forward-thinking in their actions,” said Moreno, who also helped build the ramp.
Gomez and other community members plan to talk to city officials Tuesday morning and show them a petition to encourage the city not to take down the ramps.
He said the park has become a hub for the kids to skateboard and spend time with one another after school.
“A bunch of friends and homies get together and come down here,” said Daniel Hiatt, 16, a student at South High School. “And we just skate and show up at the park.”
The Parks and Recreation Department has been working on a $5 million master plan to renovate Lynch Park, Bench said. It will include amenities such as a splash pad, fields, a walking trail and new playground equipment and shelters. The city is working with donors to pay for those upgrades, Bench said.
Gomez said he and other community members hope to work with city officials to make a space for children to learn how to skateboard.
“We have ramps, we have a community. Let us exist, please,” he said. “And we’re willing to work with the city as well as we can.”
World-Herald staff writer Reece Ristau contributed to this report.
