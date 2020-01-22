The city's attempts to fire Omaha's fire union president marched on Wednesday, more than 14 months after a bizarre bar incident in which a black woman reported that the union leader struck her and uttered an inflammatory term at her.
Lawyers for the city were in court Wednesday to try to persuade Douglas County District Judge Leigh Ann Retelsdorf to overturn an arbitrator's decision that effectively reduced the city's firing of Steve LeClair to a five-day suspension.
LeClair, a 17-year fire department veteran, remains out of work while the case drags on.
The city said the arbitrator's decision was wrong — and that she incorrectly ignored Fire Chief Dan Olsen's justification for arriving at the ultimate discipline for LeClair. Olsen contended that LeClair not only committed a misdemeanor assault but that he brought disgrace to the department and violated orders not to speak with a captain conducting an internal investigation.
"We believe Chief Olsen made a courageous decision," attorney Heidi Guttau argued Wednesday.
The arbitrator, Peggy McNeive of the Kansas City area, concluded that Olsen and city officials, including Mayor Jean Stothert, made an arbitrary decision that was inconsistent with discipline for similar firefighter behavior. The arbitrator pointed to six cases where discipline ranged from counseling and no work suspension to a 60-day suspension.
McNeive ordered that LeClair be reinstated after listening to more than two days of testimony about his behavior in November 2018. An Omaha woman, Reenita Jackson, reported that LeClair made several advances while she was at Tiger Tom's, a bar near 72nd Street and Military Road. After she rebuffed him, she said, LeClair struck her and said "white power."
A surveillance video showed that LeClair leaned into her ear and nudged her with an elbow. His attorney has said that LeClair had been drinking and actually said "what white power" — a clumsy attempt to point out the diverse crowd in the bar that night.
LeClair's reinstatement is on hold until the judge rules on the city's appeal.
The fire union's attorney, Michael Dowd, said the city's challenge to LeClair's termination is frivolous and amounts to nothing more than sour grapes over a decision that didn't go the city's way.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Dowd and fellow fire union attorney John Corrigan emphasized that both the city and the fire union agreed in the collective bargaining agreement to have an arbitrator weigh an employee's appeal of discipline.
The arbitrator's decision is as binding as a jury verdict, Corrigan said Wednesday. It can be overturned only if the city can show the arbitration was highly irregular, he said.
Guttau argued that the judge should overturn the arbitrator's decision. Among the decisions she pointed to, Guttau noted that the Nebraska Supreme Court overturned an arbitrator's reinstatement of a Nebraska State Trooper who was once a member of the Ku Klux Klan.
That case is different, Corrigan argued. Corrigan pointed out that the high court questioned the propriety of having an avowed racist as a state law enforcement officer. LeClair is not a racist, Dowd and Corrigan said, pointing to a dozen witnesses who testified on his behalf and to his efforts to improve diversity in the fire department's ranks. During the arbitration hearing, transcripts show, attorneys for the city conceded that LeClair had no history of racism.
The city's investigation into LeClair's behavior was "so contrived in terms of the result," Dowd said. "The arbitrator found that (LeClair's termination) was not a fair and impartial process. It was a directed result."
Stothert has denied that she ordered LeClair's termination. Asked why the city appealed, the mayor has said she doesn't want taxpayers to foot the bill and have to repay back wages to someone who behaved in the way LeClair did.
Wednesday, Dowd and Corrigan urged the judge to find that the city's appeal is frivolous and to make the city pay the union's legal bills for work on the appeal.
The city hired Guttau and George Martin from the Baird Holm law firm to defend the city's decision to fire LeClair. Their bill is $120,000 and counting.
The judge's decision on LeClair's status likely won't come sooner than March.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Predict that the judge will NOT overturn the arbitration ruling. Stothert and also the Douglas County Board sure use Baird Holm a lot. Why is that? Are they the Law Firm That Jerks Hire?
When LeClair gets his job back his union is free to endorse Sarpy Don Bacon again. Bacon has nothing against people that may or may not say White Power to a black woman.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.