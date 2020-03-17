The City of Omaha is providing financial relief to its employees whose jobs have been disrupted by the novel coronavirus.

And if Mayor Jean Stothert decides to declare a state of emergency in the city, she'll be able to do so for a longer period of time than the city charter allows.

The City Council unanimously approved both those emergency measures Tuesday as Omaha leaders work to mitigate the affects of a global pandemic that continues to upend daily life in Nebraska.

The city will offer up to 80 hours of paid administrative leave to full-time employees. Part-time and seasonal workers will be paid on a prorated basis determined by the average number of hours they worked over four preceding pay periods.

That's a change from what city employees were told last week — that they would need to use vacation or sick leave in the event of coronavirus-related absences.

"This is something that we have not done before, but we we feel like (these are) really extraordinary times and these are emergency measures," Stothert said at a Monday press conference.

Eligible employees include those whose work sites have closed and who cannot work remotely; those forced to stay home because of illness or possible exposure; and those who must care for family members or children.

The measures were approved a day after city libraries and community centers were ordered closed.

So far, the city employees affected by the closures work part-time jobs. Those include about 150 of the nearly 260 library system employees and 267 part-time parks employees, said Carrie Murphy, spokeswoman for the Mayor's Office.

Many full-time employees have continued to work.

As of Tuesday, one city employee had requested administrative leave, and another 200 had requested and received the ability to work from home.

The ordinance, set to expire July 1, grants Stothert discretion to offer additional paid time off to protect city employees from "unnecessary hardship" due to the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Another emergency ordinance approved Tuesday extended the amount of time Stothert could declare a state of emergency in the city. Current municipal code grants the mayor the ability to declare an emergency for 72 hours; the ordinance extended that to eight weeks.

Stothert on Monday said she wasn't prepared to issue an emergency declaration, noting that the measures announced by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts addressed many of the powers that would be granted to her under an emergency declaration. Ricketts on Monday called for limiting public gatherings to 10 or fewer people to help contain spread of the coronavirus.

Under a declared city emergency, Stothert has the ability to set a citywide curfew, order bars and restaurants closed, restrict the sale of gasoline and prohibit the sale or possession of weapons in public spaces.

Tuesday was the last time the City Council was expected to meet until April 21 in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.