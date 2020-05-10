We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

There were quick waves of the hand and some fingers wiggling but no hugs Sunday as the people of St. Cecilia Cathedral filed into the pews for Mass.

"It's so good to see all of you," Deacon James Tardy said from the altar five minutes before 9:30 a.m. Mass began. "I think that I speak for the whole staff when I say that Mass is not complete without all of you."

Many churches in Omaha remained closed Sunday as a precaution during the coronavirus pandemic, relying instead on live streaming of their services. Others chose to reopen while following the Nebraska guidelines that include appropriate social distancing.

A letter to all St. Cecilia members went out last week from its pastor, the Rev. Michael Grewe, asking people to sign up for the Mass they planned to attend so the capacity could remain at 50% or below. He also asked that anyone who has a health issue or is older to please stay home for awhile yet.

"The archbishop has dispensed us from the obligation to attend Mass during this crisis, so I respect anyone’s decision to remain at home," Grewe wrote. "Our 9:30 a.m. Mass will continue to be ‘live streamed,’ so that will help immensely. Should you come to Mass, please wear a mask. This will be a sign of your respect for your health and for the health of those around you."

Members of non-denominational Faith Family Church near 95th and Blondo Streets were among the first to return to an in-person gathering with their Wednesday night service. Carissa Eggerling, an assistant administrator, reported everything went very well during the service attended by about 70 people.

"We are continuing online, too, for the people who aren't comfortable returning," Eggerling said. "Every other row of our church is blocked off and we have families sitting together, but they are at least two seats apart from the next family."

Faith Family Church held 8 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. services on Sunday. After each service, the bathrooms and other areas were thoroughly cleaned by staff, Eggerling said.

"It's gone very well," she said. "We follow the guidelines and everyone has been very understanding."

The elders at Pacific Hills Lutheran Church near 90th and Pacific Streets had been meeting to prepare for reopening. Before the 9 a.m. service Sunday, every other pew was left empty to help ensure the 50% capacity rule.

The Rev. Dan Wittrock asked his flock at St. Bernard Catholic Church near 65th and Evans Streets to rely on common sense while following the state guidelines. There were no prayer books in the pews and ushers propped open the doors before and after Mass.

"We're very excited about all the parishioners being together by coming back for public Mass," said Rose Flores, the church secretary. "Our church is a good size and with the older people staying home, we don't think there will be any problems with social distancing."

At St. Cecilia, the Rev. James Buckley found ways to note the strange nature of the pandemic while celebrating the Mass for about 100 parishioners. Prior to the opening prayer, he was undoubtedly smiling beneath his mask as he paused to look out over the congregation.

"The Lord wants his people to gather not only in this church," he said, "but for all of eternity."

There is a point in the Mass where the celebrant asks the congregation to give a sign of peace that is normally followed with handshakes, hugs and kisses. Buckley instead asked for "a wave of peace" and there was a flurry of animation from slow-motion passes of a hand to a few two-finger peace signs reminiscent of the 1960s.

Just before concluding the Mass, Buckley also asked all the mothers present to stand for a special Mother's Day blessing. That was special for Sharon Cyr, who said she was overjoyed to be back in a pew.

"It was wonderful, great, fantastic, awesome," Cyr said. "I missed receiving Communion, and the blessings, of course, are very special."

The Mass was comforting for Madalyn Holyfield, who attended with her boyfriend, Paul Cordes. Holyfield is in the process of becoming Catholic and would have been confirmed already if not for the pandemic.

"Being here today was a unique emotion for me," she said. "It was really wonderful because I am in the (Rite of Catholic Initiation) process and I was supposed to be confirmed on Easter."

Dr. Louis Safranek attends Mass regularly at St. Cecilia and approved of all the precautions being taken there. His brother, Dr. Tom Safranek, is Nebraska's epidemiologist for the Department of Health and Human Services.

"I gave it my blessing," Safranek said, with a twinkle in his eye. "I thought it was done very well. That's what the church is all about. It is the mystical body coming together."

______________________________________________________________

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020