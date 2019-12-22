Two Omaha women sat down Sunday to a Christmas brunch at the Salvation Army Kroc Center and soon realized they'd found more than just a good meal.
"I just met Natalia (Giron) here today and we've been talking for an hour," said Madalena Nak. "I found a friend and I also found a church."
Nak, who hails from the Kansas City area and works for Habitat for Humanity, said she "had been shopping for a church" in Omaha before coming to Sunday services last week at the Kroc Center, 2825 Y St. She decided her shopping was done after that service.
"They told me last week about the brunch and I thought it would be just a few people but then I get here and there's all these people," she said. "My boyfriend and I usually go home to Kansas City, but now I think this is going to be our own little tradition."
Giron said she was enjoying the community spirit just as much as the meal. She works as a secretary for Omaha Public Schools and noticed the event on a calendar of family activities.
"It's starting to feel like Christmas now," Giron said. "You can see all the work that (Kroc Center volunteers) put it into this and it's a very nice experience."
The 200 people gathered for brunch sat at round tables with poinsettia centerpieces ringed by candy canes. The buffet brunch included quiche, scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, biscuits, fruit, rice and pastries.
John and Tracy Gantner, captains with the Salvation Army, are the husband and wife pastoral team in charge of the Kroc Center. Extending the warmth of community spirit and the message of Christmas is exactly what they were hoping to do at the annual brunch.
When the dishes were cleared, everyone went into the Fellowship Hall for Christmas carols and a brief worship service led by Tracy Gantner. Her message, she said, was that Jesus was born with a purpose of hope for humanity.
"He brought hope into the world that desperately needed it," she said. "With that hope comes salvation."
Getting people to come together through ordinary and extraordinary times, John Gantner said, is the point of the 10-year-old Kroc Center. Salvation Army volunteers have been especially busy since the March flood, he said.
Volunteers have served over 15,000 hot meals and a wide range of other assistance as needed. Some families will need assistance for up to five years, he said.
"We've really tried to reach out to the community this year and tell them about (the brunch)," he said. "We especially wanted to make sure the (March) flood survivors knew they had some place to come. This is a great venue to have community members of all stripes to come together."
On Friday, he said, the Kroc Center gave out toys and coats. The Kroc Center was gifted 60 turkeys last week that are also being distributed to needy families.
"I just got a call out of the blue asking if we wanted some free turkeys," John Gantner said. "I told them we can take all they have. Stuff shows up and we try to get it out there right away."
Faith Morrison of the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce attended the brunch and worship service. It's hard to overstate how important the Kroc Center is to the residents of the Omaha metro area, she said.
"The Kroc Center, with all of what they do for Omaha and Bellevue is very, very important," Morrison said. "There are families in southeast Omaha and Bellevue that really depend on the Kroc Center."
For John and Stephanie Belman of Omaha, the Kroc Center is their rock. They were married at the old Salvation Army center near 42nd and Harrison Streets and volunteer at the Kroc Center almost every day.
"The van picks us up and takes us home," John Belman said. "This is our spiritual family. Here we are physically fed and spiritually fed."
Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates
Receive a summary of the day’s popular and trending stories from Omaha.com.
1 of 16
Jade Allington, 3, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, talks with Mr. and Mrs. Claus during the annual lighting of the Salvation Army’s 75-foot tall, 2-ton metal tree on Friday.
Alijah Marion, 10, Londyn Lee, 5, and Aden Stricklin, 8, of Omaha, keep warm while listening to live music during the annual lighting of a 75-foot tall, 2-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday.
Photos: Salvation Army lights up 75-foot-tall tree
The annual Salvation Army lighting of a 75-foot tall, two-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday, November 8, 2019.
1 of 16
Jade Allington, 3, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, talks with Mr. and Mrs. Claus during the annual lighting of the Salvation Army’s 75-foot tall, 2-ton metal tree on Friday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Alijah Marion, 10, Londyn Lee, 5, and Aden Stricklin, 8, of Omaha, keep warm while listening to live music during the annual lighting of a 75-foot tall, 2-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank in Omaha, Nebraska on Friday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Michael Walsh, 5, of Omaha talks with Mr. and Mrs. Claus during the tree-lighting ceremony on Friday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ella Moon, 6, of La Vista, rings a bell as she counts down during the annual lighting of a 75-foot tall tree on Friday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Ben Krueger, 2, and his father, Charlie Krueger, of Omaha, look on during the annual lighting of a 75-foot tall, 2-ton metal tree in front of American National Bank on Friday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Blake Schaecher, 7, of Omaha shows a bell to Santa Claus during the annual lighting on Friday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The annual lighting of the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights in Omaha on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
The annual lighting of the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Nora, 6, and her mother, Jane McIntyre, of Omaha, keep warm during the annual lighting of the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Reindeer were in attendance during the annual lighting of the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Seven-month-old Harper Wiggins of Omaha gets a photo op in a sleigh during the annual lighting Friday of the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Chris Garinger and son Calvin, 4, of Omaha, meet with Mr. and Mrs. Claus during the lighting of a 75-foot tall, 2-ton metal tree as part of the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights Campaign.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Major Richard Herivel of Bellevue plays trumpet during the tree lighting for the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights fundraising campaign.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
Mr. and Mrs. Claus laugh with children during the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights Campaign kickoff on Friday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mr. and Mrs. Claus chat during the Salvation Army’s Tree of Lights Campaign kickoff Friday.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/WORLD-HERALD
The Salvation Army supplied free hot beverages and Chick-fil-A gave out free food Friday during the Salvation Army’s tree lighting event that kicked off its fundraising campaign.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.