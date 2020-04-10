The Omaha Children's Museum and Rose Theater are partnering for a parade this weekend.

The Saturday morning event, dubbed the Mask-uerade Parade, will have kids and their families driving past familiar characters along 20th Street. 

Characters will sport facial coverings and hold signs to help ease uncertainties children may have about new health guidelines. 

The Mask-uerade Parade, which runs from 10 a.m. to noon, starts at 20th and Farnam Streets and heads south, finishing at St. Marys Avenue.

Parade passengers can get in on the fun, too, by dressing up in costumes or decorating their vehicles. Kids also can play a game of I Spy along the route. Some things they might spot on the characters include dragon wings, a cowboy hat and a poofy yellow dress. 

Families can post photos from the parade on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter for a chance to win prizes. 

Participants are asked to stay in their vehicles and they should not carpool with anyone who is not in their household.

