Two Nebraska Lottery players in the Omaha metro area are sitting on six-figure jackpots this week, and a Bellevue woman has won a new pickup truck.
A ticket worth $150,000 in Wednesday's Powerball interstate lottery game was sold at a Family Fare Supermarket at 1510 Harlan Drive in Bellevue. The ticket matched four of the five white numbers (02, 37, 39, 48, 54) as well as the red Powerball (05), beating odds of 1 in 913,129.
The Powerball jackpot Wednesday was worth $190 million. A winning ticket was sold in Middlesex County, New Jersey.
Someone also purchased a winning Nebraska Pick 5 lottery ticket for Wednesday's drawing worth $114,000 at a Kum & Go convenience store at 4443. S. 84th St., in Omaha. The ticket matched the winning numbers 02, 09, 10, 31 and 34, against odds of 1 in 501,942.
Julie Tomao of Bellevue became the fourth winner of a silver 2020 Ford F-150 XLT pickup truck in the Nebraska Lottery’s $2 Truck$ & Buck$ scratch-off game. She bought the ticket at a Baker's Supermarket at 3614 Twin Creek Drive.