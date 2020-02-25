The Missouri River at Omaha doesn't officially reach minor flood stage until the water level hits 29 feet.
But in recent years, even before 29 feet, parks on both sides of the river, such as Tom Hanafan River's Edge Park in Council Bluffs and N.P. Dodge Park in North Omaha, usually started flooding.
Now, the National Weather Service is proposing changes to flood stages on the Missouri River at Blair and Omaha to reflect the reality of when those areas begin to flood.
The changes, which were considered even before last year's historic flooding, are expected to go into effect on April 2. If people have objections or concerns, now is the time to voice them, said David Pearson, a hydrologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. Questions or comments can be directed to Pearson at 402-359-5732 or david.pearson@noaa.gov.
At Blair, the threshold for moderate flood stage would increase slightly, from 28.2 feet to 28.5 feet. At Omaha, the action stage for flooding would drop from 25 feet to 21 feet, and the level for minor flooding would decrease from 29 feet to 27 feet.
Minor flooding is defined as minimal or no property damage but some public impact, such as water over roads. Moderate flooding is considered flooding that can affect structures and roads near waterways or prompt evacuations of residents.
"Lowering action and minor flood stage to the proposed levels will improve public notification and awareness of lowland flooding around the Omaha/Council Bluffs metro and provide more lead time to high water threats along the Missouri River," the National Weather Service said in a release.
That could mean issuing flood watches earlier, Pearson said.
Levels for other flood stages will remain the same.
Changing the flood stages won't affect flood insurance or U.S. Army Corps of Engineers releases at Gavins Point Dam, Pearson said.
Spring will bring an above-normal risk of flooding in parts of Nebraska and western Iowa, especially along the Missouri River south of Omaha, according to a flood outlook the weather service released earlier this month.
