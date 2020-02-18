THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
AN ICE JAM IN...
SOUTHWESTERN DOUGLAS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA...
* UNTIL 900 PM CST THURSDAY.
* AT 905 AM CST, A NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE EMPLOYEE OBSERVED MINOR
FLOODING NEAR THE HIGHWAY 64 BRIDGE ALONG THE PLATTE RIVER. WATER
WAS OUT OF THE BANKS NEAR THE BRIDGE. THIS WAS LIKELY DUE TO ICE
ACTION ALONG THE RIVER. PERSONS ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR
RIVER LEVELS CLOSELY FOR FUTURE FLUCTUATIONS, AND BE PREPARED TO
TAKE ACTION.
* FLOODING WILL REMAIN OVER MAINLY RURAL AREAS OF SOUTHWESTERN
DOUGLAS AND NORTHEASTERN SAUNDERS COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLOOD ADVISORY MEANS RIVER OR STREAM FLOWS ARE ELEVATED, OR PONDING
OF WATER IN URBAN OR OTHER AREAS IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT.
&&
Interstate 80 is set to go through major changes in Omaha.
“There is less of a need for a ‘culture change’ than a need to provide better transportation options,” the report said.
Tuesday’s release is part of the groundwork for the chamber’s forthcoming “bold” action plan for transportation in Omaha.
The specifics of that plan — how it would treat street projects, mass transit upgrades or changes like bike lanes — could come later this year. But it’s clear that the plan will favor a more multimodal future than the car-centric future Omaha faces now.
For now, local business and civic leaders called for the metro area to reassess its planned transportation projects and imagine a different future for how people travel around the city.
The chamber laid out a set of broad transportation goals and principles for the community, based on its surveys, other public feedback and existing studies dealing with the subject. Namely, the chamber said, the transportation system should: Give people access to jobs and education, foster neighborhoods where people want to live, boost the region’s economic growth and take better care of the streets and other infrastructure.
“We will not shy away from bold, visionary actions,” the ConnectGO report said.
Julie Harris, executive director of Bike Walk Nebraska, said the chamber’s involvement shows that biking, walking and other active means of transportation are more than a niche interest.
“It has always kind of been a second priority and only-if-we-have-enough-money-leftover kind of thing,” Harris said.
Harris said advocates have been on a “soap box” for years arguing that the region can attract and retain people by promoting active transportation. “Now,” she said, “we have some much more influential voices on that soap box with us.”
Daniel Lawse, a Metro transit board member and chief century thinker for the sustainability consultant Verdis Group, said he’s excited that the chamber, business leaders and the community are talking about a transportation system that meets more people’s demands for multiple modes of travel. But, he said, “It still requires us to do things differently and not just talk about it.”
Lawse has a presentation challenging the idea that “everybody drives in Omaha.” If Omaha designs for it, the city can create walkable neighborhoods that people enjoy, he said.
Those kinds of changes aren’t against cars, he said. However, “the car should not be the default design standard for our community,” he said.
This May, Omaha voters will decide whether the City of Omaha can issue $200 million in bonds to fund five years of added street maintenance work. Mayor Jean Stothert has promoted the plan as Omaha lags in its street funding.
Last week, the Nebraska Department of Transportation released plans for $860 million in changes over the next 25 years to Interstates 80, 480 and 680, the Kennedy Freeway, West Dodge Road and the West Dodge Expressway. Most notably, I-80 would be widened from four main lanes each way to six lanes through Omaha between I-480 and I-680.
At the same time, the community is showing growing interest in mass transit and bicycling as a way to get around Omaha. The city’s largest transit improvement in decades is on the way with the new ORBT rapid bus transit line, and a chamber committee is re-examining a streetcar for Omaha.
Young professionals and millennials are taking some steps away from the car and showing that they want to live in more connected urban areas.
In August, the chamber put new focus on transportation issues as they relate to Omaha’s economic growth and development.
The initiative has been involved in a months-long outreach effort, including more than 40 presentations and discussions with more than 40 groups and 1,500 participants, three surveys that drew 3,300 respondents, six focus groups and other interviews with philanthropists, experts and business and community leaders.
In a statement, Lance Fritz, president and CEO of Union Pacific, cited the importance of such issues as moving freight through the region and moving residents on public transit. “These innovations will help us attract and retain the diverse, talented workforce Omaha needs to thrive,” he said.
The chamber’s report nods to support for street maintenance work in line with Stothert’s roads plan. The mayor also included a statement of support that addressed both mass transit and streets.
“Transit is part of every discussion, every day, and it should be,” she said in a statement. She added: “Safe, reliable roads are fundamental to a transportation system that achieves the ConnectGO goals.”
Better not sacrifice traffic lanes for bicycles. That will only clog up streets further. There are plenty of sidewalks for bikers.
While there are sidewalks, it's not safe to combine a high pedestrian traffic sidewalk with bicycles. Plus plenty sidewalks in Omaha are in far worse repair then roads. You also have problems with people blocking the sidewalk with their cars, trash cans, construction equipment, etc which will force bikes off the sidewalks either way. There are measures in between bike lanes and sidewalks, such as sharrows and signage which tend to work better for everyone especially on low traffic roads.
