The chairwoman of the Douglas County Democratic Party has decided that she won’t run to lead the county party this year.
Chairwoman Crystal Rhoades has been in a long-running feud with the head of the state Democratic Party. She said she decided not to run to focus on new responsibilities involving her position on the Nebraska Public Service Commission, including serving on a national rural broadband task force.
“I no longer have the time to give this what it needs,” she said of the party post.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb said in March that she either wanted Rhoades out as county party chairwoman or wanted Rhoades to cooperate more with the state party.
This week, Rhoades and Kleeb said they were done talking publicly about the dispute.
Douglas County matters because it’s home to 37% of Nebraska’s registered Democrats and has the largest population of donors.
Rhoades, like many of her predecessors leading the Douglas County Democratic Party, butted heads with leaders of the state party.
Rhoades clashed with Kleeb over which of them should steer the Democratic Party’s fundraising and strategy in the Omaha area.
Over the years, they supported challengers to one another’s leadership roles in the party.
Kleeb most recently endorsed Spencer Danner’s run to lead the Douglas County party. Danner ran for Nebraska secretary of state in 2018, losing to Republican Bob Evnen.
The county party convention is scheduled for May 30. Friday is the deadline for Nebraska Democrats to apply to run for an officer’s position in the state or county party. It’s also the deadline to register to attend a county convention.
Rhoades, who has served as county party chair since 2016, said her proudest accomplishments were increasing Democratic turnout and helping to elect a diverse and young group of new Democrats.
Rhoades said she would continue to dabble in local politics. She is running for reelection to her Omaha-area Public Service Commission seat.
“I’m not going to just drop out of all Democratic politics,” she said. “If candidates want my help and support, I’ll give it to them.”
