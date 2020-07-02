The Gretna, Ralston and Bennington school districts have joined other metro Omaha school districts that intend to reopen schools with all students attending in person.

The Archdiocese of Omaha Schools also announced Thursday their intent to open schools with all students.

Superintendents advised parents to expect social distancing and other safety protocols such as masks, frequent surface cleaning and hand washing aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.

They cautioned that plans could change to adapt to changing health conditions and future health guidance.

Ralston indicated that under the district's plan, students would be required to wear masks, while Bennington said mask wearing would be “expected” as much as reasonable and appropriate, and Gretna said masks would be “strongly recommended.”

Vickie Kauffold, superintendent of schools for the archdiocese, said schools will have safety measures in place to limit the spread of the virus, including social distancing and “the wearing of masks where and when necessary.”

Ralston intends to have a normal start as scheduled on Aug. 11, with all students in school and enhanced safety precautions.

The district would have two other options that could be implemented if the COVID-19 spread worsened.

An intermediate option, if the disease spreads moderately, would be dividing students into A and B groups that would alternate attendance days. According to Superintendent Mark Adler, that could involve attending three days one week and two days the next.

If conditions required it, the district also could go fully remote, with students at home.

Gretna schools will stick to their calendar date of Aug. 13 for opening.

“We know the best educational option for all our students is to be in our schools with our teachers,” Gretna Superintendent Rich Beran wrote to families.

Beran said, however, that it won’t be “a return to normal.”

For example, he said, parents will be asked to screen their students for temperature and other symptoms such as sneezing, coughing, sore throat and not feeling well.

Building cleaning will be stepped up, with increased frequency of hand washing and sanitizing, he said.

He said that Gretna will ask students to follow current health recommendations to wear a mask when they cannot social distance.

“Our goal is to encourage wearing face masks or cloth face coverings when appropriate or to the extent feasible,” he said.

Bennington’s plan would have students return Aug. 12.

