Curiosity nearly got the best of one Lincoln cat.

Animal control officers found the feline wandering around with a plastic peanut butter jar stuck on its head.

A handful of calls came in about the distressed cat on Monday, said Steve Beal, animal control manager. An officer was dispatched to the area of 61st Street and Platte Avenue at 12:16 p.m. 

The cat was struggling with the jar, but was still fairly mobile. After a brief foot chase, the officer was able to place a net over the cat and pluck the jar off its head. The cat had done a good job cleaning out the container.

"Everything was pretty slick," Beal said. "He was able to pull it off pretty easily." 

The cat, who Beal estimated to be about a year old, wasn't wearing a collar and didn't have a microchip. It's at the Capital Humane Society in Lincoln, waiting for its owner to claim it. If the cat isn't claimed, Beal said, it's possible it could be adopted out or enter a program suitable for outdoor cats.

"It's going to have a good life one way or another," Beal said. 

The cat was in good shape other than a couple of scratches around the nose and some greasy fur thanks to the peanut butter, Beal said. 

Most domesticated pets don't find themselves in such tricky situations, Beal said. The problem is more common among raccoons and possums. 

"It wasn't something you see every day," Beal said.

13 stories about animals that you'll probably want to read

1 of 13

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription