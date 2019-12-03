Animal control officers found the feline wandering around with a plastic peanut butter jar stuck on its head.
A handful of calls came in about the distressed cat on Monday, said Steve Beal, animal control manager. An officer was dispatched to the area of 61st Street and Platte Avenue at 12:16 p.m.
The cat was struggling with the jar, but was still fairly mobile. After a brief foot chase, the officer was able to place a net over the cat and pluck the jar off its head. The cat had done a good job cleaning out the container.
"Everything was pretty slick," Beal said. "He was able to pull it off pretty easily."
The cat, who Beal estimated to be about a year old, wasn't wearing a collar and didn't have a microchip. It's at the Capital Humane Society in Lincoln, waiting for its owner to claim it. If the cat isn't claimed, Beal said, it's possible it could be adopted out or enter a program suitable for outdoor cats.
"It's going to have a good life one way or another," Beal said.
The cat was in good shape other than a couple of scratches around the nose and some greasy fur thanks to the peanut butter, Beal said.
Most domesticated pets don't find themselves in such tricky situations, Beal said. The problem is more common among raccoons and possums.
"It wasn't something you see every day," Beal said.
1 of 13
After tragedy, Watson the dog — the 2017 World-Herald Pet of the Year — helps inspire and heal others. Read more
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.