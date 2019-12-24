For the second time in recent days, a pet has died and people have been displaced in an Omaha residential fire.
On the afternoon of Christmas Eve, a cat died after a smoldering fire occurred in a fire at a town home in southwest Omaha. The fire was called in about 12:40 p.m. for the town home at 13116 D Plaza. The cause of the fire isn't known. Three people were displaced.
Over the weekend, a cat and dog died in a house fire in north Omaha. Two people were displaced in that fire.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.