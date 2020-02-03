A cat died in a fire that occurred late Sunday night in a house near 114th and Pacific Streets.

The fire was reported just after 11:15 p.m. at 856 S. 117th Plaza. Two adults had gotten out of the house before Omaha fire crews arrived. Firefighters extinguished the fire, which was in the basement. They also rescued one cat, but another died.  

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 to the house, which was valued at more than $200,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

bob.glissmann@owh.com

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

