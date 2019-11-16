A man was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition Saturday evening after being exposed to carbon monoxide at an Omaha Coco Key Water Resort.

Scanner traffic indicated the man is a maintenance worker who had been working in a boiler room where high levels of carbon monoxide were found.

The water park, located at 3321 S. 72nd St., was evacuated as of 9:30 p.m., a Coco Key employee said.

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription