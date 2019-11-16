A man was transported to the Nebraska Medical Center in critical condition Saturday evening after being exposed to carbon monoxide at an Omaha Coco Key Water Resort.
Scanner traffic indicated the man is a maintenance worker who had been working in a boiler room where high levels of carbon monoxide were found.
The water park, located at 3321 S. 72nd St., was evacuated as of 9:30 p.m., a Coco Key employee said.
