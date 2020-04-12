Roger Theimer joyfully directs congregation members to their parking spots during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. "What's the secret password?" Roger would ask, followed swiftly with, "He is risen, amen!"
A security guard stops to watch the Rev. Greg Griffith on a video screen during an Easter service at the parking lot of King of Kings Church on Sunday in southwest Omaha. Because of the pandemic, Omaha churches were empty, but Christians found other ways to celebrate.
A security guard stops to watch the Rev. Greg Griffith on a video screen during an Easter service at the parking lot of King of Kings Church on Sunday in southwest Omaha. Because of the pandemic, Omaha churches were empty, but Christians found other ways to celebrate.
Lyrics of a song appear on screen during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha.
Linda Hall says a prayer from the driver's seat of her car during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday.
Dot Rohlfsen uses her fingers to draw on her parents' car window during an Easter service at King of Kings Church.
A congregation member marks down passages in 1 Corinthians in the Bible during an Easter service Sunday at King of Kings Church.
Band members play to an online audience during an Easter service at King of Kings Church.
The Rev. Greg Griffith gives a sermon by video during an Easter service at King of Kings Church.
King of Kings Church's Easter services were conducted via video Sunday.
The Rev. Greg Griffith preaches to his congregation via video during an Easter service at King of Kings Church.
Trina McCollister watches the video screen from inside the church during an Easter service at King of Kings Church.
A band member's shadow is projected onto a wall as the band performs during an Easter service at King of Kings Church.
Mary Kinnison waves to drivers as they enter the parking lot during an Easter drive-in service at King of Kings Church.
The Rev. Greg Griffith preaches to his congregation by video during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha.
The Rev. Greg Griffith speaks to congregation members via video during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday.
Two dogs accompany their owners to a drive-in Easter service at King of Kings Church.
Hallelujahs rang out Easter morning not from voices at King of Kings Church but from vehicle horns all across the parking lot near 116th and I Streets in southwest Omaha.
Appearing on a 12-by-20-foot video screen, the Rev. Greg Griffith implored parents and children listening at home or sitting in their vehicles because of the coronavirus to celebrate the good news of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.
“Open your windows and doors at home, run outside and shout, ‘He is risen,’ ” Griffith exhorted. “In your cars, honk your horns.”
Griffith paused during the ensuing jubilee, but his words would’ve been drowned out anyway by the cacophony of sound that rose from the parking lot. A mighty ruckus was raised, despite a bitter wind and incessant rain.
“I love that we just broke Satan’s eardrums,” Griffith said a minute later.
King of Kings Church began in 1962 with 75 members and is affiliated with the Lutheran Church–Missouri Synod, a mainline Protestant denomination. On this Easter, like no other in memory, with churches empty due to concerns about social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, King of Kings found a way to bring its flock together.
“We also had services (outside) for Palm Sunday,” Griffith said. “My sense is it was just a great way to bring a little joy. As much as it could be with social distancing, it felt like Easter.”
The church held two parking lot services on Palm Sunday, at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The staff started planning for three Easter services, but the interest led them to schedule services at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Vehicles, mostly SUVs and minivans, began rolling through the rain into the parking lot for the 9 a.m. service about 8:30 a.m. Volunteers in orange and lime-green ponchos were spaced throughout the parking lot waving flashlights as if guiding airplanes into position.
About 140 vehicles were admitted for each service. The vehicles were parked at least 6 feet apart, and the congregation, for the most part, kept their windows rolled up.
The volunteers walked between the vehicles with signs telling everyone to tune to 95.5 FM to hear the hymns, readings and the sermon. At one point, a church security vehicle was summoned to jump-start the battery of a car belonging to a reporter who had foolishly let his battery run down.
The Rev. Mark Zehnder spoke to the congregation about how proud he was of them during the pandemic. A recent Red Cross blood drive at King of Kings had seen every time slot filled.
“It’s just awesome to see what’s going on in this church at a very difficult time,” Zehnder said. “I have not been able to hug my grandchildren in over six weeks. When it’s all said and done, we’re going to see a community, and a church, like never before.”
Griffith reminded the congregation that anyone needing counseling or wanting someone with whom to pray should contact King of Kings. The church has several trained counselors ready to teleconference with people struggling with separation and anxiety, he said.
“One of our goals (with the Palm Sunday and Easter services) is that we believe the Omaha community is going to need to see each other and gather together,” Griffith said. “We will get through this because Jesus is in control.”
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
A sign is installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
The empty streets of downtown Grand Island on Monday, April 06, 2020. The area was experiencing a surge in coronavirus cases.
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. Playgrounds are closed as a measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park at on Monday, April 06, 2020, in Grand Island, Nebraska. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold'em."
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
A couple walks along the West Papio Trail in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
