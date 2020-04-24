Nearly 200 people knocked out of work by the coronavirus pandemic streamed through a drive-thru food pantry at the Capitol District on Thursday in the latest effort of downtown Omaha businesses to help workers get through the crisis.

The pandemic has idled more than 250 hotel, restaurant and bar workers from the Capitol District. The district’s hotel and many of its restaurants and other businesses temporarily closed, while restaurants doing only delivery or takeout have trimmed down to small staffs.

On Thursday, about 175 of the workers drove through an interior road of the district at 10th Street and Capitol Avenue. Volunteers, including many business owners and managers, loaded each person’s trunk with up to 38 pounds of food, including meat, fresh vegetables and fruit, and bags of granola bars.

“It’s fantastic that people are able to help,” Kevin Leslie, a bartender out of work since March 8, said as he rolled through. “It makes a difference. It can mean that someone like me doesn’t have to go to bed hungry.”

Workers place food in the truck of a car in an alley behind the Capitol District. Volunteers distributed food to employees of the Capitol District who aren’t working due to the coronavirus.

The Capitol District teamed up with the Omaha Downtown Improvement District Association on the effort. The downtown group, through its foundation, raised money to buy food. It has been helping with a series of such food pantries for sidelined workers, beginning in the Old Market and moving next to 16th Street. The Capitol District worked with business vendors C&C Produce, U.S. Food and Omaha Steaks to obtain the food at a discount, said Brian Wallingford, Capitol District executive director. He said Omaha Steaks refused to accept any payment for the hamburger and pork chops it provided.

Forty-five people, including Capitol District business owners whose enterprises have been hard-hit by pandemic-caused closures, volunteered at the drive-thru, Wallingford said. Business owners have been doing other things to help employees as well, he said.

“It shows the sense of community here,” Wallingford said. “These owners are coming together to help their employees.”

Early Thursday afternoon, a masked team of managers from the Omaha Marriott Downtown at the Capitol District greeted workers as they drove up.

Workers place food in the trucks of a cars in an alley behind the Capitol District. Volunteers distributed food to employees of the Capitol District who aren’t working due to the coronavirus.

“We are here to support our associates of the hotel, but also support the associates of all the businesses that are part of the Capitol District,” said Steve Hilton, general manager of the hotel that anchors the district.

As a hotel administrative assistant approached, she braked and enthusiastically waved with both hands as she spied the eyes of her co-workers at the drive-thru entrance.

“We were very happy to see each other,” said Vanessa Vasa, the Marriott’s director of events. “It’s so nice to see faces. One of our gals came through earlier and she was almost crying, she was so happy to see people again. You almost forget that, what it’s like to see each other.”

Many Marriott workers had another reason to smile Thursday. Although the hotel remains closed, it just hired back more than 150 employees, using coronavirus aid money from the federal Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program of loans, Wallingford said. The people work in engineering and maintenance and are getting the hotel ready to reopen when it’s safe. Other workers will be brought in gradually.

Kevin Leslie, 30, tended bar and worked the karaoke stand at Moe & Curly’s Pub, a job that includes singing songs as well as enabling way too many renditions of the mopey ballad “Picture.” He said the past few weeks “have been really rough.”

“Bartenders tend to live not just paycheck to paycheck, but sometimes day to day,” Leslie said.

He had saved enough money to move to Orlando. He had given up his apartment in preparation for the move. Then the pandemic hit. He suddenly had to spend his savings to get another apartment in Omaha, not an easy feat when you aren’t currently employed. He’s been trying to find people who need their lawns mowed or trees removed, trying to get by until the pandemic subsides.

“Just trying to keep my gas tank full so I don’t feel like a prisoner in my own home,” Leslie said.

The Downtown Improvement District foundation is raising money from major employers and plans to continue supporting the food pantries in Omaha’s main downtown districts as long as the pandemic endures, said Holly Barrett, executive director of the improvement district association. People don’t seem quite as desperate since unemployment assistance started to kick in, but “there’s still a need,” she said.

