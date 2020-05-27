20190526_mg_pr_platteriverstatepark

Platte River State Park has added "glamping cabins." 

 NEBRASKALAND MAGAZINE

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will keep its cabins, lodges and group activity shelters closed at state park and recreation areas through June 15.

Another extension is possible if needed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“While this may be an inconvenience to those who have reservations for facilities, we want to make sure rentals are safe for our visitors and staff,” said Jim Swenson, parks division administrator. “We love seeing our parks and cabins filled with people spending time outdoors, but our top priority at this time has to be the health and safety of all Nebraskans.”

If a reservation has been affected by the closure, Game and Parks staff will contact guests directly about a refund or transfer, if applicable. Refunds will be provided to those whose reservations are canceled. Those with questions about their reservation can contact Game and Parks at outdoornebraska.org/reservation-inquiry.

PlatteRiverStatePark_NEBRASKAlandMag.jpg

Lodges, like this glamping cabin at Platte River State Park, will not yet reopen.

Game and Parks offices, visitor’s centers and welcome centers also are closed to public walk-in traffic until further notice, as are playground structures at state park and recreation areas.

Game and Parks continues to monitor the public health situation and will phase in services where possible that comply with guidance issued by local and state health officials.

“We will continue to restore services as conditions allow, and we thank everyone for their patronage and understanding during this difficult time,” Swenson said.

State parks and recreation areas remain open for day use, including fishing, hiking, biking and wildlife viewing. Limited camping services were made available at sites across the state May 22. All permits can be purchased online. For a list of parks or recreation areas that currently offer camping go to outdoornebraska.org/parksfaqs.

Photos: Nebraska State Parks

The eight state parks of Nebraska, operated by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, offer a combination of beautiful scenery, educational and recreational opportunities, and camping and lodging amenities.

1 of 28

marjie.ducey@owh.com, 402-444-1034

twitter.com/mduceyowh

Tags

Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email