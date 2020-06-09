Glamping

The queen bed in one of the new glamping cabins at Platte River State Park in Louisville, Nebraska. 

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will begin allowing some overnight lodging in park cabins on June 18.

Any cabins not already reserved will be available for rental for Thursday, Friday or Saturday night stays, with Sunday checkouts, according to a press release. A minimum two-night stay is required. 

Park staff will contact guests with existing cabin reservations to discuss how they might be affected, and the process for check-in. 

Game and Parks continues to slowly reopen camping and park amenities.  

“We are pleased to have cabins back open for guests to enjoy,” Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas said. “We will continue to evaluate protocols with the hopes of restoring more opportunities in the future.’’

The cabins will not be available Sunday through Wednesday nights so they can be cleaned and sanitized between stays. The agency will review how everything is working in mid-July.

Cabins reservations can be made at Eugene T. Mahoney, Platte River, Ponca, Niobrara, Fort Robinson and Chadron state parks, as well as Lewis and Clark, Two Rivers, Victoria Springs, and Medicine Creek Reservoir state recreation areas. 

Guests are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer during their stay, and will be asked to conserve or reuse linens. 

Game and Parks hasn't decided yet whether to allow overnight stays at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park’s Peter Kiewit Lodge and the lodge and Comanche Hall at Fort Robinson State Park. 

Call park offices for more details or visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/stateparks or OutdoorNebraska.gov/lodging-2.

Tent camping and RV camping remain open at state park and recreation areas and wildlife management areas across Nebraska. Designated swim areas and beaches are open, but park offices and service centers remain temporarily closed, along with most park activities.

Visitors are encouraged to stay home if sick, follow all local health directives, limit group size, practice social distancing in common areas, use hand sanitizer and practice good hygiene.

Photos: Solidarity rally on Sunday in Omaha

marjie.ducey@owh.com

twitter.com/mduceyowh

