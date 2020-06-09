...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
MORNING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST IOWA AND NEBRASKA, INCLUDING THE
FOLLOWING AREAS, IN SOUTHWEST IOWA, FREMONT, MILLS,
MONTGOMERY, PAGE, AND POTTAWATTAMIE. IN NEBRASKA, CASS,
DOUGLAS, GAGE, JEFFERSON, JOHNSON, LANCASTER, NEMAHA, OTOE,
PAWNEE, RICHARDSON, SALINE, SARPY, SAUNDERS, AND SEWARD.
* THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING
* THUNDERSTORMS WILL BRING HEAVY RAIN. RAINFALL RATES GREATER THAN
1 INCH PER HOUR ARE EXPECTED AT TIMES. SOME AREAS WITHIN THE
WATCH MAY RECEIVE 2 TO 5 INCHES OF TOTAL RAINFALL, RESULTING IN
POSSIBLE FLASH FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD
TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION.
YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION
SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED.
&&
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...NORTH WINDS 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 60 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...BURT, WASHINGTON, DOUGLAS, SARPY, CASS, OTOE, GAGE,
JOHNSON AND PAWNEE COUNTIES.
* WHEN...FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT WEDNESDAY.
* IMPACTS...DAMAGING WINDS WILL BLOW DOWN TREES AND POWER LINES.
POWER OUTAGES ARE EXPECTED. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY
FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ALONG INTERSTATE 80.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND
TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF
YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF
YOU MUST DRIVE.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 273 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN IOWA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES
IN SOUTHWEST IOWA
FREMONT MILLS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN EAST CENTRAL NEBRASKA
BUTLER DOUGLAS SARPY
SAUNDERS
IN SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA
CASS GAGE JEFFERSON
JOHNSON LANCASTER NEMAHA
OTOE PAWNEE RICHARDSON
SALINE SEWARD
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND, AUBURN, BEATRICE, BELLEVUE,
CRETE, DAVID CITY, FAIRBURY, FALLS CITY, FARRAGUT, GLENWOOD,
HAMBURG, LA VISTA, LINCOLN, MILFORD, NEBRASKA CITY, OMAHA,
PAPILLION, PAWNEE CITY, PLATTSMOUTH, SEWARD, SIDNEY, STERLING,
TABLE ROCK, TABOR, TECUMSEH, WAHOO, WILBER, AND YUTAN.
The queen bed in one of the new glamping cabins at Platte River State Park in Louisville, Nebraska.
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will begin allowing some overnight lodging in park cabins on June 18.
Any cabins not already reserved will be available for rental for Thursday, Friday or Saturday night stays, with Sunday checkouts, according to a press release. A minimum two-night stay is required.
Park staff will contact guests with existing cabin reservations to discuss how they might be affected, and the process for check-in.
Game and Parks continues to slowly reopen camping and park amenities.
“We are pleased to have cabins back open for guests to enjoy,” Game and Parks Director Jim Douglas said. “We will continue to evaluate protocols with the hopes of restoring more opportunities in the future.’’
The cabins will not be available Sunday through Wednesday nights so they can be cleaned and sanitized between stays. The agency will review how everything is working in mid-July.
Cabins reservations can be made at Eugene T. Mahoney, Platte River, Ponca, Niobrara, Fort Robinson and Chadron state parks, as well as Lewis and Clark, Two Rivers, Victoria Springs, and Medicine Creek Reservoir state recreation areas.
Guests are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer during their stay, and will be asked to conserve or reuse linens.
Game and Parks hasn't decided yet whether to allow overnight stays at Eugene T. Mahoney State Park’s Peter Kiewit Lodge and the lodge and Comanche Hall at Fort Robinson State Park.
Tent camping and RV camping remain open at state park and recreation areas and wildlife management areas across Nebraska. Designated swim areas and beaches are open, but park offices and service centers remain temporarily closed, along with most park activities.
Visitors are encouraged to stay home if sick, follow all local health directives, limit group size, practice social distancing in common areas, use hand sanitizer and practice good hygiene.
Marjie is a writer for The World-Herald’s special sections and specialty publications, including Inspired Living Omaha, Wedding Essentials and Momaha Magazine. Follow her on Twitter @mduceyOWH. Phone: 402-444-1034.
